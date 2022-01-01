Menu

Dan NAKACHE

Bois-Colombes

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Marseille dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management
Outils de développement
Informatique
Logistique
Gestion des stocks
Marketing
Import-export

Entreprises

  • COFACE - Gestionnaire des Garanties Publiques

    Bois-Colombes 2013 - maintenant

  • ART.COM - Assistant Marketing

    2011 - 2011 My work consists in developing the company's website which is the essential tool to sell its products and making turnover.
    As marketing assistant, I carry out many survey studies to compare our advantages and drawbacks to our competitors.
    Then I have to create advertising campains to promote the company's products and events.

  • BBI - Assistant commercial

    2010 - 2012 As commercial assistant, My job is to contribute to the extanding of the export department by prospecting potential customers and negociate to find the best solutions for creating a "win-win" partnership

Formations

  • IFC Méditerranée

    Marseille 2013 - maintenant MASTER 1 "Profit Business Unit"

  • ISMC La Cadenelle BTS CI (Marseille)

    Marseille 2010 - 2012 BTS COMMERCE INTERNATIONAL

Réseau