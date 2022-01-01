Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Dan NTAMBWE
Ajouter
Dan NTAMBWE
LUBUMBASHI
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Maintenance Informatique
Web Master
Réseaux informatiques & sécurité
Entreprises
Congo IT and More
- Fondateur
2012 - maintenant
Formations
Genie Informatique (Lubumbashi)
Lubumbashi
2011 - 2014
Cisco Networking Academy (Lumbashi)
Lumbashi
2011 - 2017
Réseau
Gabriel Marcel IKOPI MOLEKO