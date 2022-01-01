Menu

Daniel SHU AMBE FATELE, CIMA ADV DIP IN MA

DOUALA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Budgetary Control
Financial Analysis
Corporate Finance
Performance Measurement
Investments appraisal
Process Improvement
Decision Support

Entreprises

  • KPMG AFRIQUE CENTRALE

    maintenant

  • KPMG - Senior II - Audit & Consultancy

    Courbevoie 2008 - maintenant Risk assessment procedures (Analytical review, inquiry, environmental analysis)
    Evaluation of internal controls (test of design and operating effectiveness)
    Identification of control weaknesses and making recommendations
    Obtaining sufficient and appropriate evidence on account balances
    Assist in periodic and year-end stock take.
    Documenting audit procedures
    Reviewing the work of junior team members
    Evaluate performance of junior team members on assignments
    Preparing draft audit reports

    Account analysis, process reviews
    Feasibility studies, Business restructuring
    Preparing business plans
    Writing business and service procedures.

    Secondment to the Office in Libreville, Gabon since November 2011.

  • Management Audit Consei (MAC) Fiduciaire - Auditor

    2007 - 2008 Inspection of accounting documents
    Bookkeeping and accounts analysis services
    Preparing monthly financial and management reports.
    Cash count attendance

    Fixed assets count, update of fixed assets register

Formations

  • Charterered Institute Of Management Accountants (London)

    London 2008 - maintenant Advanced Diploma in Management Accounting

    Management accounting - Financial and business analysis, budget planning and control, investment appraisal and post completion audit.
    Performance evaluation (KPI, Balanced scorecard),
    Management tools (BPR, TQM, JIT, ERP)

  • University Of Douala (Douala)

    Douala 2004 - 2006 Applied Accounting and Finance

    Postgraduate Diploma.

    Economic and Management Sciences

  • University Of Buea (Buea)

    Buea 2000 - 2003 Law

    Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) Degree.

