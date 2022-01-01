Daniel SHU AMBE FATELE, CIMA ADV DIP IN MA

Mes compétences :
Budgetary Control
Financial Analysis
Corporate Finance
Performance Measurement
Investments appraisal
Process Improvement
Decision Support
KPMG AFRIQUE CENTRALE
maintenant
KPMG
- Senior II - Audit & Consultancy
Courbevoie2008 - maintenantRisk assessment procedures (Analytical review, inquiry, environmental analysis)
Evaluation of internal controls (test of design and operating effectiveness)
Identification of control weaknesses and making recommendations
Obtaining sufficient and appropriate evidence on account balances
Assist in periodic and year-end stock take.
Documenting audit procedures
Reviewing the work of junior team members
Evaluate performance of junior team members on assignments
Preparing draft audit reports
Account analysis, process reviews
Feasibility studies, Business restructuring
Preparing business plans
Writing business and service procedures.
Secondment to the Office in Libreville, Gabon since November 2011.