Daniel WAEBER

After 10 years working in Pharmacy, always considering the customer first with passion, understanding and care, I have moved to see the other side of the prescription, working in direct contact with the medical doctor, introducing in the French part of Switzerland the best never made analytical system for Clinical Chemistry on site testing dedicated to their needs, the VISION system.

After several years of success introducing, selling, installing it and by the way teaching all people around. Training them, ensuring, caring everything to let them happy and confident.

I have worked for our local customer service with the launch of the IMx system, as TMR, installing it and starting to train laboratory technician of hopital and private laboratories. Trainer also for TDx, Quantum II, Matrix, LCx, AxSYM until our ARCHITECT's Clinical & Immunology lines.

As trainer, more than 500 people have passed through my hands around our outstanding Diagnostic's product lines, also for partner like Digene (HPV), Vysis & I-Stat in all fields of Clinical Chemistry, Immunology and Hematology.

Taking care of all customers since 1986, with different tasks like VISION Specialist, TMR, Diagnostics Sales Specialist, Senior Diagnostics Sales Specialist and Senior Account Executive until the 31th.of December 2013, since the 1st.of Januray 2014 Sales Executive, for the French part of Switzerland with a team of 2 Abbott Ambassador.

My global, large experience and overview of all the Abbott Diagnostic's product lines always thinking customer first applying a TOTAL CUSTOMER SATISFACTION (T.C.S.) attitude well returned by all of them, being more than a partner in business but seen, considered as an expert dedicated and committed to develop long and fruitful relation. The real WIN/WIN partnership.



