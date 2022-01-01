Menu

Danni LU

Paris

En résumé

I am a Certified Internal Auditor currently working as internal controller at Meetic Group in Paris. My main responsibilities consist to ensure SOX compliance, lead critical financial ptoject, improve continuously the effectiveness and efficiency of internal control system, and work on both internal and external audits.

Following my experience on the implementation of ERP at Group level, I gained more responsibilities and now working on various cross-functional and finance projects.

Fluent in French, English and Chinese, I feel very comfortable to work in an international environment within dynamic teams and I'm adapted to the agile way of working.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
Visual Basic
Microsoft Word
Business Objects
SAP Finance
Sage
Microsoft PowerPoint
Netsuite

Entreprises

  • Meetic - Senior Internal Controller

    Paris 2017 - maintenant

  • Meetic - Internal Controller

    Paris 2016 - 2017 • Participate in SOX compliance activities (general and IT) at Group level
    • Manage and/or contribute to the internal & external audits
    • Follow-up of audit recommendations and action plans
    • Lead critical Finance & cross-functional project
    • Performs specific internal control analysis when required
    • Support Finance teams in process changes or improvement
    • Participate in month-end close process
    • Continuous improvement of the effectiveness and efficiency of the internal control system & business processes

  • Meetic - Finance Project Assistant

    Paris 2015 - 2016 • Participate in the implementation of NetSuite at Group level;
    • Follow up the UAT;
    • Interact between group European financial teams and service providers
    • Prepare the data migration;
    • Provide solutions to satisfy users' requirements as NetSuite administrator and contact the NetSuite support team when needed;
    • Create various reports, search etc. to improve efficiency of accounting and finance team
    • Apply the risk analysis of an internal controller/internal auditor through the whole project

  • Comexposium - Assistante projet audit

    Paris La Défense 2015 - 2015 • Review the state of commercial and communication expenses
    • Conduct interviews and collect information from the operational managers
    • Analyze data and make recommandations

  • Meetic - Junior Internal Controller

    Paris 2014 - 2015 • Participate in Sarbanes-Oxley compliance activities at Group level
    • Contribute actively to internal & external audits
    • Write and update of main corporate policies, procedures and guidelines
    • Accompany the operational managers in implementing the recommendations

  • LCH Clearnet - AUDIT INTERNE

    Paris 2010 - 2011 • Audit of the purchase to pay process with Certified Internal Auditors
    • Review of key controls (general & IT)
    • Draft audit reports
    • Follow up on management remedial actions

  • Carrefour - CONTRÔLE DE GESTION

    Massy 2009 - 2009 • Work in team on the annual budgeting
    • Prepare the monthly reporting for management decisions

Formations

  • Institute Of Internal Auditors - IIA (Theiia.Org)

    Theiia.Org 2015 - 2015 CIA

  • ESC Toulouse MS AICG

    Toulouse 2013 - 2015 Mastere spécialisé

    Meilleurs master spécialisé depuis une dizaine d'année avec les cours intenses en audit interne, contrôle interne, analyse financier, Excel etc.

  • Association Of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) ACCA Student (Glasgow)

    Glasgow 2009 - 2013 Advanced diploma in accounting and business

    ACCA is a globally recognised qualification on accounting and business. The exams are entirely in English.

  • NEOMA Business School (Reims Management School - RMS)

    Reims 2008 - 2011

  • Shanghai University of Finance And Economics (Shanghai)

    Shanghai 2005 - 2008

