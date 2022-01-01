Menu

Danny NIAMBI

BRUSSELS

En résumé

10 years of experience in Telecom industry. Starting with helpdesk until design to operations access and backbone network. Project management for network deployment and resourced planning.

Mes compétences :
DWDM
ADSL
VoIP (Voice over IP)
spare part management
resourced planning
network deployment
manage resources
Wi-Fi
Synchronous Digital Hierarchy
Streaming Media
Project coordination
Project Management
PRINCE2 methodology
PCs. Maintenance of Nortel SDH equipment and Huawe
LAN/WAN > LAN
Installation and Commissioning
Helpdesk
CCNA
4G Networks
3G Networks

Entreprises

  • Index Belge - Field Engineer

    maintenant

  • Ericsson - Design & Integration Engineer

    MASSY 2014 - 2015 Design and integration of access DWDM network equipment. In charge of the change request and the impact analysis. Coordination of the engineers on the field. In charge of the as built documents. Follow up of DHL stock. In charge of the network inventory and the DWDM database quality. Reporting to the management and the customer (Mobistar).
    Achievements: insertion of new sites in existing ring. Improvement of the DWDM database quality.

  • Alten - Telco Project Coordinator

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2011 - 2014 In mission at Mobistar I was in charge of the high level design and the roll out coordination of DWDM equipment for 3G upgrade capacity and 4G. Analyze and validate the feasibility of the sites selected from the deployment team. Validation of the low level design of the integrator Ericsson. Follow up and control the roll out. Reporting to the management.
    Achievements: 47 Mobistar Microwave sites upgraded and integrated with the DWDM technology.

  • Index Belge - Project Manager

    2009 - 2011 Share and manage resources to accomplish the maintenance and the installation and commissioning of SDH, DWDM equipment for Mobistar and Syntigo network. Manage from four up to eight field engineers. In charge of the planning. Control the as built documents. Follow up of the return material authorization. Timesheet validation of the field engineers versus incident tickets or request of new installation. Billing control and negotiation. Customer relationship and meeting follow up. Reporting to the management.

  • Index Belge - Field engineer

    2007 - 2009 Onsite installation and maintenance of Cisco equipment (routers and switches). SITA aero installation and maintenance of modems, printers and PCs. Maintenance of Nortel SDH equipment and Huawei DWDM equipment.

  • Techcity Solution Benelux - Helpdesk level 1 & 2

    2005 - 2007 Understand the customer issue, analyze and resolve all problems linked to ADSL, LAN & WIFI, VOIP.

  • Mutualité Chrétienne - Internet trainer

    2005 - 2005 Explain how Internet works, find information using Google or Yahoo. How to create an e-mail account and how to use it. Chat which software to use. Show the internet possibilities like Ebay, video streaming, book a plane etc...

Formations

  • ITSSEP (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 1995 - 1997 Education physique et animation socio-culturelle

