Danny NIAMBI

10 years of experience in Telecom industry. Starting with helpdesk until design to operations access and backbone network. Project management for network deployment and resourced planning.
Mes compétences :
DWDM
ADSL
VoIP (Voice over IP)
spare part management
resourced planning
network deployment
manage resources
Wi-Fi
Synchronous Digital Hierarchy
Streaming Media
Project coordination
Project Management
PRINCE2 methodology
PCs. Maintenance of Nortel SDH equipment and Huawe
LAN/WAN > LAN
Installation and Commissioning
Helpdesk
CCNA
4G Networks
3G Networks