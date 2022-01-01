Danuta SARARU

Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Recrutement IT
Recrutement
Entreprises
SII Romania
- Key Account Manager
2014 - maintenant- Management of medium and large accounts at national level
- Establishing long term relationship with Clients
- Strengthening the relationship with the key decision factors, understanding the needs of the clients and proposing adequate solutions
- Seeking for new business opportunities
- Clarifying and negotiating terms and conditions of agreements
- Evaluating company business needs
- Strategy plan
- Reviewing all major deliverables (i.e. strategic brief, etc.) to ensure quality standards and client expectations are met
- Ensuring that all processes and procedures are completed, quality standards are met
- Providing regular two-way communication between the client and team, to provide strong team representation and set proper client expectations
- Evaluating employees' work progress
- Budgeting & Reporting of Sales activities
SII Romania
- Senior IT Recruiter
2012 - 2014- Hiring is one of a business’s most important and impact on activities. The right employees help an organization move forward toward growth and prosperity.
- I provide strong strategic support to the business by consulting on the process, compliance and expectation setting.
- Review job descriptions to ensure proper advertisement format for internet job postings and target niche sites.
- Source talented and diverse candidates through creative methods.
- Effectively screen and interview candidates to assess skill & cultural fit.
- Maintain knowledge of the business supported and market demographics.
- Build strong relationships with candidates, hiring managers, and HR management to ensure hiring requirements are met.
- Ensure positive applicant experience through the interview and hiring process.
- Contribute to continuous process improvement efforts.