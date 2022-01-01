Menu

Danuta SARARU

BUCHAREST

Ressources humaines
Recrutement IT
Recrutement

Entreprises

  • SII Romania - Key Account Manager

    2014 - maintenant - Management of medium and large accounts at national level
    - Establishing long term relationship with Clients
    - Strengthening the relationship with the key decision factors, understanding the needs of the clients and proposing adequate solutions
    - Seeking for new business opportunities
    - Clarifying and negotiating terms and conditions of agreements
    - Evaluating company business needs
    - Strategy plan
    - Reviewing all major deliverables (i.e. strategic brief, etc.) to ensure quality standards and client expectations are met
    - Ensuring that all processes and procedures are completed, quality standards are met
    - Providing regular two-way communication between the client and team, to provide strong team representation and set proper client expectations
    - Evaluating employees' work progress
    - Budgeting & Reporting of Sales activities

  • SII Romania - Senior IT Recruiter

    2012 - 2014 - Hiring is one of a business’s most important and impact on activities. The right employees help an organization move forward toward growth and prosperity.
    - I provide strong strategic support to the business by consulting on the process, compliance and expectation setting.
    - Review job descriptions to ensure proper advertisement format for internet job postings and target niche sites.
    - Source talented and diverse candidates through creative methods.
    - Effectively screen and interview candidates to assess skill & cultural fit.
    - Maintain knowledge of the business supported and market demographics.
    - Build strong relationships with candidates, hiring managers, and HR management to ensure hiring requirements are met.
    - Ensure positive applicant experience through the interview and hiring process.
    - Contribute to continuous process improvement efforts.

Formations

