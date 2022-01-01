Dany BURGER-GODET

-
DBApparel Nederland BV
- Managing director
2010 - maintenant
www.dbapparel.com
-
DBApparel Nederland BV
- Controller
2009 - maintenant
-
DBApparel Nederland BV
- Assistant controller
2009 - 2009
-
TOREX BV
- Senior General Ledger accountant
2008 - 2009
Transfer du service administratif francais au sein du share service center néerlandais
-
Séjour à Amsterdam
- Congé parental
2003 - 2008
-
Chambre Francaise de Commerce aux Pays Bas
- Responsable administratif et financier
2002 - 2003
-
Mediasurface BV
- Operations and financial manager
1999 - 2002
-
Séjour à Amsterdam
- Congé parental
1996 - 1998
-
ACE Computer BV
- Sales manager
1996 - 1996
-
Lion Electronics GmbH
- International sales manager
1993 - 1995
-
Séjour à Boston USA
- Congé parental
1991 - 1992
-
Séjour à Munich Allemagne
- Congé parental
1988 - 1991
-
CEGID SA
- Ingénieur commercial
Lyon Cedex 09
1987 - 1988
-
SLIGOS SA
- Sales representative
1986 - 1987