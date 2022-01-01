Menu

Dany BURGER-GODET

NL-BUSSUM

Entreprises

  • DBApparel Nederland BV - Managing director

    2010 - maintenant www.dbapparel.com

  • DBApparel Nederland BV - Controller

    2009 - maintenant

  • DBApparel Nederland BV - Assistant controller

    2009 - 2009

  • TOREX BV - Senior General Ledger accountant

    2008 - 2009 Transfer du service administratif francais au sein du share service center néerlandais

  • Séjour à Amsterdam - Congé parental

    2003 - 2008

  • Chambre Francaise de Commerce aux Pays Bas - Responsable administratif et financier

    2002 - 2003

  • Mediasurface BV - Operations and financial manager

    1999 - 2002

  • Séjour à Amsterdam - Congé parental

    1996 - 1998

  • ACE Computer BV - Sales manager

    1996 - 1996

  • Lion Electronics GmbH - International sales manager

    1993 - 1995

  • Séjour à Boston USA - Congé parental

    1991 - 1992

  • Séjour à Munich Allemagne - Congé parental

    1988 - 1991

  • CEGID SA - Ingénieur commercial

    Lyon Cedex 09 1987 - 1988

  • SLIGOS SA - Sales representative

    1986 - 1987

