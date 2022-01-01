Dany DIJOUX

Currently International Inspection Coordinator after completing my engineering degree at the National School of Arts & Métiers (ENSAM), after my studies in boilermaking and piping (Bac to BTS).



Mes compétences :

Solidworks

Catia

Pack office

Tuyauterie industrielle / pipeline

Soudage

Codap - codes de construction des appareil à press

Microsoft project

Cahier de soudage ( QMOS, DMOS, QS...)

Comparatif technique, stratégique et financière