Dany DIJOUX

MENNECY

En résumé

Currently International Inspection Coordinator after completing my engineering degree at the National School of Arts & Métiers (ENSAM), after my studies in boilermaking and piping (Bac to BTS).

Mes compétences :
Solidworks
Catia
Pack office
Tuyauterie industrielle / pipeline
Soudage
Codap - codes de construction des appareil à press
Microsoft project
Cahier de soudage ( QMOS, DMOS, QS...)
Comparatif technique, stratégique et financière

Entreprises

  • Institut de Soudure - International Inspection Coordinator / International Department

    2014 - maintenant - Reply to Inspection Requests.
    - In charge of the Coordination about Inspection activities for Oil Major Account: Total's project "MOHO NORD", and Technip's project "YAMAL"
    - Select Inspectors and assure communication between inspector and client (sending, review, logistics)
    - Weekly and monthly financial report.
    - Cost estimation and quote
    - Negociation with client
    - Review Technical reports. (NDT, Welding, Coating...)
    - Prepare and attend PIM with suppliers . (Pre Inspection Meeting)

  • Eiffel Industrie - Apprentice engineer

    VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 2011 - 2014 Encryption methods,
    Visit site & Preparation,
    planning,
    Performing maintenance ranges,
    Collection and analysis of information,
    Project Manager,
    Proposed improvement of systems,
    Organization meeting
    Taking sales contact,
    Writing specifications,
    Writing specifications for welding,
    Preparing information folder
    Study for investment.

  • Ets. Fabreguettes - Apprentice technician superior

    2009 - 2011 Directed estimates and estimated production time

    Improving systems for mass production


    Manufacture of boiler-via conventional machines and CNC parts:
    - rolling
    - punching
    - welding
    - folding
    - Plasma cutting

  • IME - André couturier - Aide médico - psychologique

    2009 - 2009 Aide à la personne au quotidien

  • Bs vision - Stagiaire

    2008 - 2008 Réalisation de plan 2D sous AUTOCAD

    Aide à la gestion de chantier

    Assitant chef de projet : planning, chiffrage, organisation de réunion...

Formations

  • Arts Et Métiers ParisTech (Ex-ENSAM) (Paris)

    Paris 2011 - 2014 Ingénieur Génie Industriel - option CRCTI (Conception et Réalisation en Chaudronnerie et Tuyauterie Industrielle)

    Génie Industriel, Option CRCTI (Conception et Réalisation en Chaudronnerie et Tuyauterie Ind.)


    Project End of study:
    Designing a tubular heat exchanger according CODAP 2010

  • CFAI MECAVENIR

    Paris 2009 - 2011 Conception et réalisation en chaudronnerie industrielle

  • Lycée Jean Paul Timbaud

    Brétigny Sur Orge 2005 - 2007 Bac STI

