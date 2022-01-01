Daoud FAKER

1- Environmental specialist



Project management of various medium and large-scale infrastructural and environmental projects

a- Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of small, medium and large-scale oil & gas projects

b- Environmental management plan (EMP) for the construction and operational phases of oil & gas projects

c- Oil spill response plan for offshore & onshore facilities.

d- Environmental Auditing including due-diligence, ISO 14001, legal compliance and waste audits

e- Air, water & sediment/soil pollution monitoring & Field Survey including

- conducting field surveys: collecting data to establish a baseline condition for levels of pollution or contamination for a site or area of consideration;

- interpreting data: this can include detailed assessment of data, often using software-modelling packages to identify whether 'contamination' exists in accordance with current legislation;

- Preparation of Field Survey Report



2- Safety specialist



a- Hazard identification (APR; HAZID;etc.)

b- Risk estimation (qualitative and quantitative with release modelling)

c- Elaboration of recommended additional safety measures

d- Elaboration of POI

e- Elaboration of Emergency Response Plan (ERP)



Mes compétences :

SIG

Audit environnemental

Étude de danger

Audit sûreté/sécurité

ÉTUDE D'IMPACT SUR ENVIRONNEMENT

Géomatique