Daoud FAKER

Paris

En résumé

1- Environmental specialist

Project management of various medium and large-scale infrastructural and environmental projects
a- Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of small, medium and large-scale oil & gas projects
b- Environmental management plan (EMP) for the construction and operational phases of oil & gas projects
c- Oil spill response plan for offshore & onshore facilities.
d- Environmental Auditing including due-diligence, ISO 14001, legal compliance and waste audits
e- Air, water & sediment/soil pollution monitoring & Field Survey including
- conducting field surveys: collecting data to establish a baseline condition for levels of pollution or contamination for a site or area of consideration;
- interpreting data: this can include detailed assessment of data, often using software-modelling packages to identify whether 'contamination' exists in accordance with current legislation;
- Preparation of Field Survey Report

2- Safety specialist

a- Hazard identification (APR; HAZID;etc.)
b- Risk estimation (qualitative and quantitative with release modelling)
c- Elaboration of recommended additional safety measures
d- Elaboration of POI
e- Elaboration of Emergency Response Plan (ERP)

Mes compétences :
SIG
Audit environnemental
Étude de danger
Audit sûreté/sécurité
ÉTUDE D'IMPACT SUR ENVIRONNEMENT
Géomatique

Entreprises

  • Perenco - HSE engineer

    Paris 2014 - maintenant •Monitor/inspect work sites to ascertain that safe places of work are being maintained and to ensure that correct PPE, tools and equipment specified and are being used correctly. Ensure, Procedure, toolbox talks etc. have been adhered to.
    •Monitor & inspect safety equipment installed on the installation to ascertain that it is in place, fully operational and in certified date.
    •Carry out maintenance on safety equipment as defined by the MMS (SAP)
    •Undertake Induction training for new arrivals.
    •Administer training with regards to Permit to work.
    •Carry out permit compliance checks (one per day) as per the PTW Procedure.
    •Carry out Gas Testing Training / Competency Assessment
    •Provide a program and administer training of the installation Emergency response team.
    •Provide appropriate input into the risk assessments for work being carried out. Act as facilitator for complicated assessments.
    •Undertake Safety promotions to all on board and maintain the safety training program
    •Provide input into accident & incident investigation system and administer the potential incident reporting system.
    •Prepare environmental and safety reports
    •Administer and promote the POST CARDS program.
    •Act as a contact point for safety representatives.
    •Facilitate the installation Safety meetings.
    •Ensure safety equipment, plans etc. are positioned and inspected / tested as required.
    •Member of installation ERT.
    •Carry out audits on permits to ensure that it is being operated as per clients procedures
    •Ensure that the installation complies with both internal and external environmental requirements.
    •Audit environmental processes and systems and provide reports for the Fields supervisor and QHSE Manager including recommendations.
    •Advice on HSE issues, recommendations and changes imposed by Legislation, the Company and Advisory groups in order to promote continual improvement:
    •Provide feedback into the Safety Improvement Plan so as to ensure that KPIs are realistic/achievable.

  • Eco-presence Tunisia - HSE SPECIALIST

    Cité Ennasr II – ARIANA 2012 - 2014 • Preparing and producing HSE engineering deliverables for projects.
    • Contribute to the design of engineering solutions and produce detailed designs and specifications.
    • Prepare deliverables to meet specific project requirements including:
    o Project HSE Plans
    o HSE Philosophies
    o Fire & Gas System Specification
    o Active and Passive Fire Protection
    o Fire Fighting Layouts
    o Fire and Gas Detection Layouts
    o Safety Key Plans
    o Hazardous Area Classification Layouts
    o Engineering Studies Reports (Gas Dispersion Analysis, Fire and Explosion, etc.)
    o Risk Assessment Studies Reports (HZIDS, HAZOPS, etc.)
    • Manage the technical aspects of procurement of equipment and services including preparation of requisitions, technical bid evaluation, vendor data review, scope development and management, problem solving
    • Participate, lead and /or facilitate engineering studies.
    • Be proficient in interpreting P&IDs, Cause and Effects charts, Environmental Data, and use the information for interdisciplinary support.
    • Evaluate designs done by others and prepare reports. Prepare minutes of meeting. Prepare and deliver presentations of engineering designs.
    • Check the technical completeness and correctness of work done by other engineers.
    • Represent the project team and company for factory inspections, presentations, seminars etc.
    • Contribute to maintaining and enhancing quality management.
    • Be proficient with international Codes and Standards, Industry Best Practice and Safety Regulations.
    • Be proficient in demonstration of ALARP and building a Safety Case.

  • EPPM - HSE Enginner

  • STPH - Construction project manager

    2007 - 2008 1)Construction Execution Plan to include
    a.Logistics and warehousing plan (incl. mobilization / Demob. Plans, etc.)
    b.Site construction and laydown assessment (for pipeline this includes hauling/stringing/bending activities, topsoil strip, trench excavation, fencing, incl. as well land reinstatement / post construction activities)
    i.Manpower histogram by trade (incl. efficiency factors)
    ii.Equipment histogram by type
    2)Review of Contract from a construction effectiveness perspective
    3)Identification of the construction risks for the program risk register
    4)Participate in the review of the tenders and development of the contract where appropriate
    5)Provide input regarding the owner staffing requirements for the field work and office team

Formations

  • NEBOSH - RRC Training (Londres (Wimbledon))

    Londres (Wimbledon) 2015 - 2015 Internationnal Oil & Gas certificat

  • GES

    2011 - 2011 Formation pratique sur le logiciel de modélisation des prévisions et analyse des données SPSS

  • STIR/GESIP (Tunis)

    Tunis 2011 - 2011 Formation sur les études de danger & POI

  • British Council (Tunis)

    Tunis 2010 - 2010 intermediate level B1-5

  • CITET (Tunis)

    Tunis 2010 - 2010 Formation des formateurs sur le diagnostic environnemental des opportunités de minimisation (DEOM)

  • British Council (Tunis)

    Tunis 2010 - 2010 Intermediate level B1‐4

  • ACCESS MANAGEMENT (Tunis)

    Tunis 2010 - 2010 Formation ISO 14001 : 2004

  • ACCESS MANAGEMENT (Tunis)

    Tunis 2010 - 2010 Formation ISO 9001 : 2008, managements de la qualité

  • ENIT(Ecole Nationale D'Ingénieurs De Tunis) ENIT (Tunis)

    Tunis 2005 - 2007 master en Hydrodynamique et modélisation des environnement côtiers

    Mémoire non soutenue

  • ESIER (Medjez El Bab)

    Medjez El Bab 2002 - 2005 HYDRAULIQUE ET AMENAGEMENT

