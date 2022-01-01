Daoud FAKER

1- Environmental specialist
Project management of various medium and large-scale infrastructural and environmental projects
a- Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of small, medium and large-scale oil & gas projects
b- Environmental management plan (EMP) for the construction and operational phases of oil & gas projects
c- Oil spill response plan for offshore & onshore facilities.
d- Environmental Auditing including due-diligence, ISO 14001, legal compliance and waste audits
e- Air, water & sediment/soil pollution monitoring & Field Survey including
- conducting field surveys: collecting data to establish a baseline condition for levels of pollution or contamination for a site or area of consideration;
- interpreting data: this can include detailed assessment of data, often using software-modelling packages to identify whether 'contamination' exists in accordance with current legislation;
- Preparation of Field Survey Report
2- Safety specialist
a- Hazard identification (APR; HAZID;etc.)
b- Risk estimation (qualitative and quantitative with release modelling)
c- Elaboration of recommended additional safety measures
d- Elaboration of POI
e- Elaboration of Emergency Response Plan (ERP)
Mes compétences :
SIG
Audit environnemental
Étude de danger
Audit sûreté/sécurité
ÉTUDE D'IMPACT SUR ENVIRONNEMENT
Géomatique