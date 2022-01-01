Menu

Daouda ZOMBO

ABIDJAN

En résumé

OBJECTIVE CAREER
Seven years experience in gold exploration on West Africa Birimian belt (Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Ghana and Niger). A dynamic, self-motivated and goal oriented exploration and mining geology professional. As well organized, reliable and result driven geological engineer who is accustomed to working under pressure to tight schedules. I wish to occupy a post of geologist in a dynamic and professional team.
SKILLS

- Exploration: planning and basic data-gathering. Search for mineral indices, regional and detail
exploration. Drilling supervision experience at all stages in exploration (Auger, AC, RAB, RC
and DD).
- Geology: Geological mapping and data management, follow-up works
(Trenching and pitting). RC/RAB/AC chips and DD core logging.
- Geochemistry: Planned and executed soil and stream sediment (geochemical) sampling,
soil samples logging. Treatment, analysis and interpretation of geochemical data. Surface and
Sub-surface sampling. Packaging of samples (checking, and QAQC), created geochemical
maps with MapInfo.
- Mining: Planning and supervising RC grade control drilling, Selective mining of ore from
waste blocks. Managing the ROM pads and ore stockpile.
-Reporting to mine department
- Software: MapInfo&Discover, Micromine, MapSource, ExpertGps, Surfer and Microsoft Office.

Entreprises

  • Gryphon Minerals Ltd- Burkina Faso - Exploration Geologist

    2012 - maintenant (Advanced Exploration Gold Project_Banfora: 4,5 Moz)

    - Supervising multiple resource drilling programs (RC and DD),
    - RC/RAB/AC chips and DD core logging (geology, alteration, structural, mineralization and
    geotechnical)
    - Geological mapping
    - 2D section interpretation (plan view of geology, mineralized and altered zones)
    - RC grade control drilling supervision
    -Training and mentoring trainee geologist, field technician and samplers

  • SEMS Exploration Ltd - Exploration Geologist

    2011 - 2011 Exploration Geologist at SEMS Exploration Ltd Burkina Faso on Banfora Gold Project of Gryphon Minerals Ltd.

    Supervising multiple exploration/targets drilling programs
    -Auger (Drilling supervision and chips logging)
    -Air Core (Drilling supervision and chips logging)
    -RAB & RC (Drilling supervision and chips logging)
    -DDH: Core logging (geology, alteration, structural, mineralization and geotechnical)
    - Mapping and interpretation of target zones

  • Randgold Resources CIV (Tongon Gold Mine) - Jnr Mine Geologist

    2011 - 2011 - Supervise Grade control drilling operations to accurately define location and grade of ore body for input into mine plan.
    -Managing the ROM pads and ore stockpile
    - Supervision of Mineral Resources Department activities in accordance with production targets.
    - Ditch Witch (logging and sampling) and Ore mark up.
    - Ensure correct Grade Control Drilling and sampling practices are observed and ensure satisfactory sample recovery.
    - Daily liaising with survey, planning and production to ensure compliance with mine plans and production targets.

  • Caracal Gold Ivoire - Geologist

    2008 - 2010 Planning and supervising exploration activities on the various projects of the company:
    - Cote d’Ivoire: projects of North (Sirasso & Ferkéssedougou), Centre (Marabadiassa), East
    (Bassawa)
    - Burkina Faso: Nyarafo and Noumounadara projects (Hounde belt)
    - Niger: Koulbaga 1 & 2 projects (Tera Belt)
    - Ghana: Samreboi & Asankragwa projects (Asankragwa belt)
    Work done:
    -Planned and executed soil, grab, mounds and stream sediment (geochemical) sampling
    - Trenching, pitting sampling and mapping;
    - Inserting Standards, Blanks and taking of duplicate Samples before sample delivery to the Assay Lab
    -Outcrop and structural mapping
    - Production of geological, geochemical and regolith maps;
    - Field data management

Formations

  • Institut International D'Ingénierie De L'Eau Et De L'Environnement 2iE (Ouagadougou)

    Ouagadougou 2014 - maintenant Master2

  • Institut Des Technologies D'Abidjan (ITA) (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2006 - 2008 B.Eng Petroleum Engineering

  • INPHB/ ESMG (Ecole Supérieure Des Mines Et De Géologie) (Yamoussoukro)

    Yamoussoukro 2003 - 2006 B.Sc Mine and Geology

  • Institut National Polytechnique Félix Houphouët-Boigny (Yamoussoukro)

    Yamoussoukro 2003 - 2006 Mines & Géologie

