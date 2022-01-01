Daouda ZOMBO

OBJECTIVE CAREER

Seven years experience in gold exploration on West Africa Birimian belt (Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Ghana and Niger). A dynamic, self-motivated and goal oriented exploration and mining geology professional. As well organized, reliable and result driven geological engineer who is accustomed to working under pressure to tight schedules. I wish to occupy a post of geologist in a dynamic and professional team.

SKILLS



- Exploration: planning and basic data-gathering. Search for mineral indices, regional and detail

exploration. Drilling supervision experience at all stages in exploration (Auger, AC, RAB, RC

and DD).

- Geology: Geological mapping and data management, follow-up works

(Trenching and pitting). RC/RAB/AC chips and DD core logging.

- Geochemistry: Planned and executed soil and stream sediment (geochemical) sampling,

soil samples logging. Treatment, analysis and interpretation of geochemical data. Surface and

Sub-surface sampling. Packaging of samples (checking, and QAQC), created geochemical

maps with MapInfo.

- Mining: Planning and supervising RC grade control drilling, Selective mining of ore from

waste blocks. Managing the ROM pads and ore stockpile.

-Reporting to mine department

- Software: MapInfo&Discover, Micromine, MapSource, ExpertGps, Surfer and Microsoft Office.