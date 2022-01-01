Menu

David ABGRALL

La Roche-sur-Yon

En résumé

En recherche d’opportunités.

Mes compétences :
CVC
Génie climatique

Entreprises

  • Eiffage Energie Thermie Ouest - Chargé d'affaires

    La Roche-sur-Yon (85000) 2009 - maintenant

  • Eiffage Energie Thermie Ouest - Responsable d’études d’exécutions

    La Roche-sur-Yon (85000) 2001 - 2009

Formations

  • IUP Génie Civil (La Rochelle)

    La Rochelle 1999 - 2001 Ingénieur maître

