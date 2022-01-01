Retail
David ABGRALL
Ajouter
David ABGRALL
La Roche-sur-Yon
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
En recherche d’opportunités.
Mes compétences :
CVC
Génie climatique
Entreprises
Eiffage Energie Thermie Ouest
- Chargé d'affaires
La Roche-sur-Yon (85000)
2009 - maintenant
Eiffage Energie Thermie Ouest
- Responsable d’études d’exécutions
La Roche-sur-Yon (85000)
2001 - 2009
Formations
IUP Génie Civil (La Rochelle)
La Rochelle
1999 - 2001
Ingénieur maître
Compétences acquises, disciplines abordées, activités annexes.
