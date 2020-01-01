Retail
David BOUSSENA
David BOUSSENA
Saverdun
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Lauralu Industrie
- Responsable de production
Saverdun
2016 - maintenant
ATS
- Responsable ADV / Logistique / Exploitation
FLESSELLES
2005 - 2016
Armée de terre
- Comptable matériel carburant munitions 5ème RHC
2001 - 2005
Armée de terre
- Ecole des sous-officiers de l'armée de terre
2000 - 2001
Formations
Université Toulouse 3 Paul Sabatier
Toulouse
1997 - 1999
DEUG TI / DUT génie mécanique et productique
Antoine Bourdelle (Montauban)
Montauban
1994 - 1997
Bac S
Réseau
Johan DEUWILLE
Solene CRESSANT
Thierry ANDRIEUX