David CASADEWALL

David Patrice CASADEWALL

HOTEL GENERAL MANAGER



Skills



START UP OF DELUXE HOTEL RESTAURANT, SET UP OF ALL DEPARTMENT ORGANISATION AND SUPERVISION OF HIGH QUALITY STANDART.



Staff Management, human resources.

Financial set up and follow up , Compte dExploitation, Procedures and policies Define and implement new global standarts:

increase quality of product and service Sales and Marketing : Tours Operators, Agencies, FITs, webmarketing

Develop new relationships and partnerships with luxury travel trade and local business

Food and Beverage : Menus elaboration with the Head Chef , Concept, Standart, Hygiene P&P

Marketing & Communication / Events & Public