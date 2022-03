David DAVID BENTLEY (BENTLEY)

Over twenty years' experience in recruitment and direct search. Has delivered business-critical projects in life-sciences, beverages, managed services, IT, telco, automotive, supply chain, retail and engineering:

General Management; CFO; BUM; CMO/Marketing Director; Sales Director; Corporate Counsel; HRD; CTO; Medical Manager; Snr MSL; BUM; Compliance Manager; M&A



Keywords:



Executive search, direct search, headhunter, headhunting, recruitment, recruiting, staffing, HR consulting, human resources, human capital solutions, project management, relationship management, assessment, delivery. outplacement.