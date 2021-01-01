Menu

David DO VAN MINH

HILVERSUM

En résumé

Creative and well organized, I'm a French Senior Digital Producer for over 7 years. During my work experience, I’ve been Graphic Designer, Developper, and of course, Project Manager. Those various experiences helped me to understand all the faces of digital production and gave me a strong experience in evaluating, planning and crafting various kind of projects. Interested by Art Direction, Development and Video, I am a true asset to understand and to bring the best of my team.

Mes compétences :
Web
Community management
Marketing
Gestion de projet
Blog
Internet
Digital

Entreprises

  • Mediamonks - Digital Producer

    2015 - maintenant

  • Grouek - Chef de Projet Senior

    2014 - 2015 En charge de la gestion de production, planning, ressources, relation client.

  • Datagif - Graphiste/Assistant DA

    2013 - 2014 Direction Artistique, Déclinaison Graphique et multisupport

  • David DO VAN MINH - Digital Producer

    2012 - 2013 Gestion de Projet, Direction Artistique, Développement Web

  • Ketchum Pleon - Directeur de Projet

    2010 - 2012 Symantec Norton
    Saturn
    Manix
    Kodak
    Simyo
    Disney Int.
    BWIN
    Adobe
    Philips

  • Novembre - Chef de Projet

    Strasbourg 2009 - 2009 Com8
    Everlast.fr
    arena.fr
    iledesaintmartin.com
    swiffer.fr

  • SixandCo (Groupe Fullsix) - Consultant Web

    2008 - 2009 Site du Groupe Fiat
    Orange Business Services
    Alfa Romeo

  • Vanksen Culture-Buzz - Chef de Projet WEB

    2008 - 2008 Sony Walkman
    Futuroscope
    Givenchy
    Nike Italy
    Carriere Online
    Philips
    Henkel Mir

