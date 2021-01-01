David MELE

I'm currently working as a researcher in the Mesoscopic Physics group at the Ecole Normale Supérieure (LPENS - CNRS)



- 10-year experience in emerging micro and nanotechnology and development of novel material-based electronic and photonic devices.

- Expertise in micro and nano-electronic engineering, graphene and 2D electronics, plasmonic and Raman spectroscopy.

- Author and co-author of 40 publications and international conference, participated in international collaborations with world-renowned labs in microelectronics and biophotonics.