David MELE

PARIS

I'm currently working as a researcher in the Mesoscopic Physics group at the Ecole Normale Supérieure (LPENS - CNRS)

- 10-year experience in emerging micro and nanotechnology and development of novel material-based electronic and photonic devices.
- Expertise in micro and nano-electronic engineering, graphene and 2D electronics, plasmonic and Raman spectroscopy.
- Author and co-author of 40 publications and international conference, participated in international collaborations with world-renowned labs in microelectronics and biophotonics.

  • Ecole Normale Supérieure - Laboratoire Pierre Aigrain (UMR CNRS 8551) - Scientific researcher

    2017 - maintenant Plasma wave resonance and Klein-tunneling graphene based nanotransistors.
    • Electrodynamics of two-dimensional heterostructures.
    • Engineering of Grahene/hBN based ballistic nano-transistors.
    • Plasma wave resonnance study of the 2D gaz in high-frequency regime.
    PI: Bernard Plaçais - Flagship Graphene funded project

  • Université Paris 13 Sorbonne Paris Cité - Lecturer and Research Assistant (ATER)

    2016 - 2017 Research at the laboratory CSPBAT - UMR CNRS 7244
    • Enhancement of optical properties of plasmonic nanostructures and application to nanobiosensors based on Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS+SPR).
    PI: Marc Lamy de la Chapelle - PIRANEX ANR funded project

    Teaching at UFR SMBH - University Paris 13, Sorbonne Paris Cité
    • Lecturer in Physics and Mathematics

  • l'Education Nationale - Physics and chemistry teacher

    Paris 2016 - 2016 High school physics and chemistry substitute teacher.

  • Georgia Institute of Technology - Fulbright Postoctoral Researcher

    2014 - 2015 Fundamental understanding of factors impacting reliability in high power GaN-based electronic devices.
    • Measured temperature and thermal stress-related effects through Raman studies.
    • Performed IR and photoluminescence characterization.
    • Developed a novel nanoparticles-assisted Raman spectroscopy technique.
    PI: Pr. Samuel Graham, Jr - Fulbright Scholar Program

  • UCI (University California Irvine), Burke Lab, Irvine CA - USA - Visiting Scholar

    2013 - 2013 • Transferred CVD grown graphene and carbon nanotubes onto plastic substrates for flexible electronics devices.
    • Exchanged expertise on transfer techniques as a visiting scholar
    PI: Pr. Peter Burke - Partner University Fund program (PUF)

  • ISEN - Teaching Assistant

    Lille (59000) 2012 - 2012 Substitute teaching assistant for undergrad students in engineering school.
    • Taught classical mechanics, electrostatics, electromagnetism and electronics.
    • Led a class of 20 students, 2hours/week for 8 weeks.

  • IEMN - CNRS (Institute of Electronics, Microelectronics and Nanotechnologies) - Ph.D. Engineering Student

    2010 - 2014 Improvement of graphene field effect transistor for high frequency applications.
    • Developed and optimized the fabrication of state of the art epitaxial RF graphene-based transistors (GFET).
    • Performed mask design and nanofabrication in clean rooms using e-beam lithography.
    • Implemented the technological process for flexible electronics devices on CVD graphene.
    • Characterized electronic properties, DC and RF measurements of GFET.
    Findings revealed a promising cut-off frequency ft and a maximum oscillation fmax for this new emerging technology of graphene-based transistors.
    PI: Pr. Henri Happy - MIGRAQUEL ANR funded project

    Scientific services
    • Reviewer for the french JNRDM2014 conference (topic: organic and flexible electronics)

    Member of the Nano-École project and mentoring
    • Introduced nanotechnology topics for middle and high school students.
    • Hosted intern students and taught them lab techniqus,
    • Guided lab tours for the public, performed scientific demonstrations and encouraged children to pursue science.

    Doctoriales internship
    • Transformation of an innovative idea into an entrepreneurial project.

    11 international publications and presentations in conference

  • Excico - Application Engineer

    2010 - 2010 • Implemented a new design of experiment for laser annealing of crystal growing defects in silicone wafers.
    • Performed computer simulation for UV laser interaction on semiconductors.
    • In charge of maintenance of the laser annealing tool, and customer demonstrations and follow-ups.

  • Rock'n Caux (local music festival), Dieppe - Co-founder and treasurer

    2007 - 2010 • Treasury, artistic direction, communication, catering, safety and management of volunteers.

  • Université Lille 1 Sciences Et Technologies

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 2010 - 2014 Doctorat en Sciences Pour L'ingénieur

    Thesis title: « Développement de dispositifs microélectronique à base de graphène pour des applications hautes fréquences »
    PI: Pr Henri Happy.
    With honours "Très honorable"

  • Université Paris 11 Paris Sud

    Orsay 2009 - 2010 Master 2

    • Semiconductor and solid-state physics.
    • Optics, Photonics and Nanomagnetism.
    • Near-field and Electronics Microscopy (AFM, STM, TEM, SEM).
    • Spectroscopy (XPS, AES, RBS).
    • Cleanroom engineering (Lithography, Epitaxy, Etching).
    With honours "bien”, first of my year

  • Université Rouen Haute Normandie

    Mont Saint Aignan 2007 - 2009 Master 1

    • Solid-state Physics, Nanosciences, Magnetism, Optics.
    • Quantum Physic, Atomistic, Relativistic and Subatomic Physics.
    • Thermal transferts, Fluid mechanics, Numerical analysis.
    With honours "Assez Bien"

  • Université Rouen

    Mont Saint Aignan 2004 - 2007 Licence

  • Lycée Pablo Neruda

    Dieppe 2001 - 2004 BAC S

