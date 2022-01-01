Menu

David NANTA

TORONTO GTA

En résumé

Senior Consultant
Project Manager PMP MSc
Director of Engineering
Director of Operations
Manager
Led teams +100 employees (during 8 years), with different locations in several provinces
In liaison with C-levels

Background of my team members: professional engineers, technicians, technologists, clerks, sales representatives, accountants, team leaders, workers

Fields:
Engineering, public works, buildings, drinkable water and waste water, industrial cleaning, pharmaceutics, healthcare, aeronautics

Member of Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec (OIQ): 2014-2021
Engineer from France

Worked as a private tutor (STEM), teacher in University in France, teacher in a secondary school in Ontario (grades 10, 11 and 12, Science and Physics).

Enjoy getting my hands dirty
Pragmatic approach
Money saver

Working on difficult challenges

Toronto & Montréal
+1 (647) 674-4372
davidnanta@yahoo.ca
Entreprises

  • X @ Toronto GTA, ON, Canada - Bilingual Project Manager

    2018 - maintenant

  • Ministère de l'Écologie MTES MCT - DRH, Chargé de mission TSDD

    2017 - maintenant Mobilité (mobile hoop), promotion, parcours professionnel

  • Ministère de l'Écologie, du Développement Durable et de l'Énergie (MEDDE) - Systèmes d'Information et Information routière (bison futé)

    2014 - 2017 Directions Interdépartementales des Routes (DIR)
    Centres d'Information et de Gestion du Trafic (CIGT)
    Datex RDS-TMC

  • École Nationale Des Travaux Publics De L'Etat - Intervenant occasionnel

    VAULX en VELIN 2013 - 2015 Intervenant occasionnel pendant le cursus des élèves ingénieurs (domaines : management, communication, négociation, sociologie des organisations...).

  • Prodim, groupe ONET - Directeur Régional

    2012 - 2012 Directeur Régional d'une entreprise nationale de négoce (siège à Marseille) - solutions et matériels de propreté / hygiène

    Un quart de la France supervisé avec mes équipes de commerciaux, assistantes commerciales et techniciens.
    Gestion d'un entrepôt logistique
    2 sites (Île-de-France : site principal avec entrepôt logistique et agence à Nantes)

    Restructuration du SAV parisien
    Mise en place du SAV mobile autour de Lille

    Expertise générale apportée au Directeur Général (achats, logistique, pilotage nouvel ERP)

  • Veolia Eau - Directeur d'Agence (Sud de la France)

    Paris 2008 - 2011 Responsable d'un centre de profits (120 collaborateurs, 2 départements)

    Production et distribution d'eau potable
    Collecte et traitement des eaux usées

  • Ville de X (Île-de-France) - Directeur des services techniques

    2003 - 2008 Directeur de l'ensemble des services techniques de la commune de X (21 000 habitants) : voirie-réseaux-assainissement-propreté, bâtiments, espaces verts, urbanisme.

    Encadrement de 100 collaborateurs (ingénieurs, techniciens supérieurs, agents de maîtrise, chefs d'équipe, agents d'exécution, agents administratifs).

  • DDE (Île-de-France) - Chef de subdivision

    2000 - 2003 Chef de la subdivision territoriale de X - Ville Préfecture

    Représentant du ministère de l'Équipement sur un territoire de 22 communes, 200 000 habitants, 200 km2, 185 km de routes nationales et départementales.

    Domaines d'activités : routes nationales et départementales, urbanisme (permis de construire), ingénierie publique pour les communes, transport et déplacement.

    Encadrement de 40 collaborateurs.

  • DDE (Est de la France) - Chef de la cellule Constructions Publiques

    1997 - 2000 Assistance à maîtrise d'ouvrage (AMO) dans le domaine du bâtiment.

    Clients : ministère de l'Éducation Nationale, ministère de la Justice, Conseil Régional, communes et intercommunalité.

    Réalisations : construction d'université, restaurant universitaire, rénovation de tribunal, lycées, salles polyvalentes, rénovation d'église

    Encadrement de 5 collaborateurs.

  • DDE 51 - base aérienne de Reims - BA 112 - Chargé d'études bâtiment (service national)

    1996 - 1997 Chargé d'études bâtiment au sein du Service Local Constructeur (SLC), pour la base aérienne de Reims, service INFRA, en étroite collaboration avec le STBA et la DCIA.

    Réalisation :
    études de projet de réhabilitation de bâtiments,
    isolation de bâtiments,
    accompagnement de la construction du bâtiment pour cadres célibataires 120 chambres (BCC 120)
    montages des programmes GRAMM (investissement pluriannuel sur la base aérienne)

  • Mc Gill University, Geotechnical Research Centre, Montreal, Canada - Stage ingénieur - pollution des sols

    1995 - 1995 Caractérisation de la pénétration de polluants dans les sols.
    Milieu anglophone.

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Des Travaux Publics De L'Etat

    Vaulx En Velin 1993 - 1996 École d'ingénieurs, recrutement après Maths Spé, concours Mines-Ponts.

    École formant les ingénieurs du Ministère de l'Équipement (postes en DDE)
    et des ingénieurs travaillant pour le secteur privé dans le BTP (équivalent de l'ESTP à Paris)

Réseau

