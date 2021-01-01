Dean DEANELLIOT (ELLIOT)

Marketing | Princeton2016 - maintenantMicroAgility is a business transformation agency specialized in strategy implementation. MicroAgility is your trusted partner, who understands your business and who can make judgments in your best interest while executing your digital strategies to achieve measurable results. MicroAgility is able to provide you with diversified solutions and operational excellence.
In today’s dynamic business environment, an organization must not only prioritize effective digital strategies but also execute those strategies effectively and efficiently and MicroAgility can help organizations do just that.
Our collaboration with clients, partners and colleagues to build innovative solutions is always based on proven methodologies and their satisfaction is our top priority. Our customer centric and agile approach drives us to continuously innovate better ways of addressing client’s needs and for that we are always willing to perform our utmost best to help our clients succeed with Agility.
After comprehensive research and understanding of our client’s business we offer practical solutions to meet needs of our clients in the most efficient way which offers greater maintainability and extensibility.
Our experience and expertise across a variety of industries synergize with our clients' best minds. Industry focused teams are formed with consultants possessing the relevant experience to help our clients achieve their business goals and objectives.
We recruit, deploy, and manage teams of hands-on business transformation consultants who are exceptionally focused on driving results and helping you to achieve your business goals. We begin with cross referencing digital strategic initiatives with organizational business objectives and a focus on the desired results which increases the chance of success significantly.
During the last decade, Clients have become far more sophisticated about how they operate. Our position is unique within the market, providing a top tier consulting capability and expertise to our clients without the top tier agenda, which makes them choose us for the implementation of their business transformation projects due to our extensive experience, deep subject matter expertise, and our ability as an organization to implement their strategies. Our proven experience in digital strategy executions management has seen us build a client base that includes some of North America’s leading organizations in the industries we serve.
