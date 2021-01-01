Dean LIPSCOMBE

- Programme Manager specialist in technology transformation, business change, outsource, cloud and service transition across a range of industry sectors.
- Able to demonstrate a proven track record of successful recovery, planning, delivery and leadership of complex programmes.
- Looking for my next challenge in programme leadership - open to interim, fixed term or permanent opportunities in London and South East. Able to commute weekly for the right role.
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Pas de formation renseignée
Pas de contact professionnel