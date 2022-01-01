Menu

Deemantha FERNANDO

RAGAMAM

En résumé

I'm Deemantha. i'
m working @ Brandix.

Entreprises

  • Brandix Solution Apparel - Merchndiser

    2013 - maintenant

Formations

  • De Mazenod College (Kandana)

    Kandana 2014 - maintenant Diploma in merchandising

  • Brandix College (Rattmalana)

    Rattmalana 2014 - 2014 Diploma In Merchandising

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel