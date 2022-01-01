Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Deemantha FERNANDO
Ajouter
Deemantha FERNANDO
RAGAMAM
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
I'm Deemantha. i'
m working @ Brandix.
Entreprises
Brandix Solution Apparel
- Merchndiser
2013 - maintenant
Formations
De Mazenod College (Kandana)
Kandana
2014 - maintenant
Diploma in merchandising
Brandix College (Rattmalana)
Rattmalana
2014 - 2014
Diploma In Merchandising
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel