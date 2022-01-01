Degny Jean Sahvaige AKA

Bonjour M (Mme),



je me nomme AKA DEGNY JEAN et je souhaiterai faire un stage dans votre compagnie. Je suis Elève Officier Mécanicien (EOM) en fin de mon premier cycle dans une école sous régionale certifié iso nommé Academie des Sciences et Techniques de la Mer (A.R.S.T.M). Je voudrai,s'il vous plais,savoir comment procédé afin de pouvoir faire un stage dans votre compagnie. voici joint le lien de mon écolehttp://www.arstm.org .







My name AKA DEGNY JEAN and I would like to do an internship in your company. I am Student Officer Mechanic (EOM) at the end of my undergraduate school in a subregional certified iso named Academy of Science and Technology of the Sea (A.R.S.T.M). I am, if you like it, how to process in order to do an internship in your company. Here attached the link to my school http://www.arstm.org



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3rou8p8rxSQ



The interested

AKA DEGNY A. J. S