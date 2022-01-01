Deicy TAUTIVA MAUROUX

Industrial Engineer specialized in Project management and Marketing strategy & e-business. Seven years of experience in Packaging, R&D, Quality, and Manufacturing in FMCG multinational companies.
Proven abilities in development and implementation of innovative projects according to Marketing guidelines and business strategies, packaging materials harmonization and costs reduction projects, quality audits and supplier’s development and management.
Fluent in French and English, Spanish mother tongue
Mes compétences :
Development projects
Innovation
Languages
Manager
Manager Quality
manufacturing
Packaging
Packaging development
Quality
Quality manufacturing