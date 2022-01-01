Menu

Deicy TAUTIVA MAUROUX

LAUSANNE

En résumé

Industrial Engineer specialized in Project management and Marketing strategy & e-business. Seven years of experience in Packaging, R&D, Quality, and Manufacturing in FMCG multinational companies.
Proven abilities in development and implementation of innovative projects according to Marketing guidelines and business strategies, packaging materials harmonization and costs reduction projects, quality audits and supplier’s development and management.

Fluent in French and English, Spanish mother tongue

Mes compétences :
Development projects
Innovation
Languages
Manager
Manager Quality
manufacturing
Packaging
Packaging development
Quality
Quality manufacturing

Entreprises

  • Unilever Andean Pact - Packaging Development Engineer (R&D and Marketing)

    2004 - maintenant Responsibilities :
    • Coordinate innovation and packaging development projects for the foods and beverage division of the Andean pact countries (Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia and Venezuela). Cross category.
    • Develop and optimize Packaging Materials (Pack.M) of Foods & Beverage division for the Andean pact countries
    • Assure that packaging developments are in compliance with Marketing strategies, lines capacity, plant and logistic infrastructure, product characteristics and shelf life, security (toxicology & physical hazards) and safety norms, quality and GMP and with local and global polices and regulations.
    • Participate in product risk assessment and make the risk assessment for packaging projects.
    • Develop, coordinate and implement harmonization and cost reduction projects for both Pack.M and products.
    • Define packaging specifications and tests, quality parameters, operational and visual procedures.
    • Support filling trials, commissioning and start-ups in factories.
    • Provide permanently technical and operational support to R&D, Manufacturing, Quality, Engineering, Procurement, Regulatory, other manufacturing sites and to suppliers.
    • Manage the text & design projects, coordinating approval workflow of updated packaging artwork.
    • Analyze and improve the internal and external process and procedures, according to the needs, operations and capabilities of the company and the tiers (suppliers, co-packers, co-makers)
    • Place the orders of Pack.M for the tests while developing and implementing the projects, through SAP system.

  • Reckitt Benckiser Andean pact - Packaging Engineer (Quality Assurance)

    2001 - 2004 Responsibilities :
    • Control and assure the Andean pact region Packaging Quality (Colombia, Equator, Peru and Venezuela).
    • Develop and optimize Packaging materials, reduce its costs, and run the product test: compatibility / stability, line and transportation, for the home care’s division in the Andean pact countries.
    • Develop and implement new products, harmonisation and cost reduction projects.
    • Develop partnerships with the Packaging materials suppliers and negotiate Quality agreements.
    • Conduct intern audits for certification of the quality of suppliers, co-packers and co-makers.
    • Participate to the ISO 9001: 2000 norm implementation, coordinating intern audits and training programmes for all company’s departments, in regards to improve the process and to assure the successful implantation of the norm.

  • Reckitt Benckiser Andean pact - Engineer (Manufacturing )

    2000 - 2001 Responsibilities:
    • Analyse and identify the line stop causes to reduce them and increasing production efficiency
    • Set and implement new production line standards and reduce the time of format exchange for four “Surface care” and "Shoe polish" production lines (detergents, softeners and waxes), based on the SMED method.

    Objectives accomplished:
    • Development of an improvement plan to reduce 50-70% of line’s stops and implement the SMED method.
    • Creation of new standards, SOP and efficiency indicators for surface care and shoe polish lines.

Formations

  • Université De Genève (Genève)

    Genève 2008 - 2009 Project Management

  • Université De Genève (Genève)

    Genève 2007 - 2008 Marketing strategic, communication and e-business

  • Pontificia Javeriana University (Cali)

    Cali 1996 - 2001 Industrial Engineering

    5 years career plan

    Industrial Engineering

Réseau