Délia LEBON

As a seasoned Human Resource Director and Financial Manager, i define and oversee the administrative and financial management for Oxygen Public Relations Agency. Specifically, I am responsable for its good financial health and for its profitability.



From the definition of the HR strategy to the operational implementation, including the elaboration of the payroll. In addition to performing duties as a CFO and HR Director, I manage social relationships, trainings, and contribute to the elaboration of motivation's tools and development of customer loyalty as welle as to the internal communication policy. I pride myself on developing a closeness HR development, based on trust and respect, established by sustainable relationships with our employees.



Oxygen Public Relations is a team of about 80 people based in Levallois-Perret, Angers, Strasbourg, Lille, Toulouse, Lyon, Bordeaux but also San Francisco and Shanghai. I am a passionate about developing a collective intelligence throughout this growing international agency.



Mes compétences :

Communication

Formation

Management

Finance

Conseil

Strategie

Presse

GPEC GRH

Recrutement