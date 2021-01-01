Menu

Délia LEBON

Levallois-Perret

As a seasoned Human Resource Director and Financial Manager, i define and oversee the administrative and financial management for Oxygen Public Relations Agency. Specifically, I am responsable for its good financial health and for its profitability.

From the definition of the HR strategy to the operational implementation, including the elaboration of the payroll. In addition to performing duties as a CFO and HR Director, I manage social relationships, trainings, and contribute to the elaboration of motivation's tools and development of customer loyalty as welle as to the internal communication policy. I pride myself on developing a closeness HR development, based on trust and respect, established by sustainable relationships with our employees.

Oxygen Public Relations is a team of about 80 people based in Levallois-Perret, Angers, Strasbourg, Lille, Toulouse, Lyon, Bordeaux but also San Francisco and Shanghai. I am a passionate about developing a collective intelligence throughout this growing international agency.

Communication
Formation
Management
Finance
Conseil
Strategie
Presse
GPEC GRH
Recrutement

  • Oxygen - Associate Director, Director of Human Resources and CFO

    Levallois-Perret 1999 - maintenant - HR management
    - International HR
    - Job and Competency Planning
    - Recruitment
    - Training formation
    - Institutional relationship
    - Social relationship (35h ; Company Saving Plan ; profit-sharing ; personal delegate ; prevention…)
    - Change management
    - Internal communication
    - Project management
    - Financial management
    - Organized monitoring tools (HR ; management ; operational)
    - Watch
    - Quality survey

  • Médecins Sans Frontières - Mission Manager

    Paris 1992 - 1995 In charge of humanitarian ( Éthiopie, Angola)
    - HR management
    - Project management (rehabilitation hospital, nutritional center, pediatric department, vaccination campaign…)
    - Negotiation with governmental authorities
    - Management of local and expatriate team
    - Financial Management of the projects
    - Conflict and Stress Management (armed conflict)
    - Recruitment
    - Investigates supervision (nutritional and retrospective mortality)
    - Training Formation (medical staff)
    - Organization

    Humanitarian mission (Bangladesh)
    - Management of local teams
    - Organization
    - Management and supervision of projects (nutritional center, vaccination campaign, centers anti cholera)
    - Training formation (medical staff)

