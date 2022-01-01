Dellai SALEM

About 12 Years Experience in E&I Field in Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, combined cycle, Gas Turbine & Desalination Power Projects.
Mes compétences :
Buses
Welding
Transformers
Installation
Fire & Gas
Petrochemicals
Microsoft Office
Aluminium
Entreprises
ETELEC
- Project manager
Marseille2015 - maintenantGAS POWER SYSTEM, BOUCHEMMA PROJECT 2X9E FAST TRACK
CLIENT: GENERAL ELECTRIC/STEG
ETELEC
- Superintendent
Marseille2014 - 2014CLIENT: ANSALDO ENERGIA/STEG
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
Overall in-charge for Electrical, fire detection, instrumentation installation likes:
* Installation of UNIT Transformer (460MVA) ;
* Installation and welding of aluminum bus duct 20kv
* Installation of DC bus duct ;
* Installation of Switchgears 6.6KV M.V and L.V Boards ;
* AC/DC Battery Chargers and Distribution Panels ;
* Battery system installation 220v, 48v DC.
* Cable trays and supports installation.
* Cable laying and termination.
ETELEC (PIRECO)
- Project Manager
2013 - maintenant
POWER STATION SOUSSE
- Superintendent
2012 - 2014CLIENT: SNC-LAVALIN FOR STEG
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
Overall in-charge for Electrical and instrumentation installation likes:
* Installation of 460MVA Transformer:
* Installation of HV bushing adaptors
* Installations of air cooler with oil pump
* Oil treatment
* Conservative and pipes assemble
* Auxiliary devices connection ;
* Installation of set-up transformer ;
* Installation and welding of bus duct 20kv
* Installation of static transformer ;
* Installation of DC bus duct ;
* Installation of Switchgears 6.6KV M.V and L.V Boards ;
* AC/DC Battery Chargers and Distribution Panels ;
* Battery system installation 220v, 48v DC.
* Cable trays and supports installation.
* Cable laying and termination. ;
* Complete Plant lighting and Earthing System Installation of instrument control
systems and package unit panels
* Instrument loop testing and loop check for transmitters, control valves. ;
* Cabling, glanding and termination ;
* Installation of panels cabinets and consoles ;
* Testing and pre-commissioning
Control and follow up the stage inspection as per approved ITP
Good communication and Technical skills to co-ordinate Client/ Customer and other inspection
Agencies
Co-ordinate with planning & Execution departments to achieve the Quality Systems
Health, safety and environnement practices (HSE)
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
Overall in-charge for Electrical and instrumentation installation likes,
* Installation of LV Transformers. ;
* Installation of Switchgears 5.5KV M.V and L.V Boards ;
* AC/DC Battery Chargers and Distribution Panels ;
* Battery system installation 220v, 115v DC.
* Cable trays and supports installation.
* Cable laying and termination. ;
* Complete Plant lighting and Earthing System.. ;
* Installation of instrument control systems and package unit panels
* Instrument loop testing and loop check for transmitters, control valves.
* Cabling, glanding and termination ;
* Installation of panels cabinets and consoles ;
* Testing and pre-commissioning
Control and follow up the stage inspection as per approved ITP
Good communication and Technical skills to co-ordinate Client/ Customer and other inspection
Agencies
Co-ordinate with planning & Execution departments to achieve the Quality Systems
Health, safety and environnement practices (HSE)
ETELEC
- SITE CO-ORDINATOR
Marseille2007 - 2010CLIENT - PETROFAC E&C
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
Overall in-charge for Electrical and instrumentation installation likes,
* Installation of LV Transformers. ;
* Installation of Switchgears 11KV M.V and L.V Boards ;
* AC/DC Battery Chargers and Distribution Panels ;
* Battery system installation 220v, 110v DC. ;
* Gas turbine accessory panels like VFD, Reactor, DC Motor starters etc. ;
* Cable trays and supports installation.
* Cable laying and termination.
* Complete Plant lighting and Earthing System.
* Installation of instrument control systems and package unit panels
* Instrument loop testing and loop check for transmitters, control valves.
ETELEC
- SITE CO-ORDINATOR
Marseille2007 - 2007CLIENT - WORLEY PARSON
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
Overall in-charge for E&I Installation likes:
* Cable trays and supports installation.
* Cable laying and termination.
* Plant lighting and earthing systems.
* Installation of instrument control systems and package unit panels
* Instrument loop testing and loop check for transmitters, control valves.
* Tubing and fittings installation
* Co-ordination with client and customer. ;
* Assistance in pré-commissioning and commissioning
SITE C-ORDINATOR INCHARGE( E& I )
TUNISIA - SKHIRA
- SUPERINTENDENT
2005 - 2006CLIENT -TECI
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
Overall in-charge for E &I Installation likes:
* Installation of LV Transformers. ;
* Installation of Switchgears 36 KV M.V and L.V Boards ;
* AC/DC Battery Chargers and Distribution Panels ;
* Battery system installation 220v, 110v DC.
* Cable trays and supports installation.
* Cable laying and termination.
* Installation of instrument control systems and package unit panels
* Instrument loop testing and loop check for transmitters, control valves.
* Tubing and fittings installation
* Fire and gas detection system
* Co-ordination with client and customer. ;
* Assistance in pré-commissioning and commissioning
TUNISIA - GABES
- SUPERVISOR
2004 - 2005CLIENT -TECI
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
Overall in-charge for E&I Installation likes:
* Installation of Switchgears and Distribution Boards ;
* Cable trays and supports installation.
* Cable laying and termination.
* Installation of instrument control systems and package unit panels
* Instrument loop testing and loop check for transmitters, control valves.
* Tubing and fittings installation
* Fire and gas detection system
* Co-ordination with client and customer. ;
* Assistance in pré-commissioning and commissioning
EXTERNAL LIGHTING
- SUPERVISOR
2004 - 2004CLIENT -
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
Overall in-charge for E&I Installation likes:
* Installation of Distribution Boards
* Lighting poles installations
* Cable laying and termination.
* Co-ordination with client and customer.
* Preparation of attachment
* ENGINEERING
Formations
Project Mangement (Tunis)
Tunis2005 - 2016
OFFICE OF ENGINEERING (Tunis)
Tunis2003 - 2003DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
* Preparation of execution drawings and as built ;
* Inspection and followed of project ;
* Preparation of attachment
Superior Institute Of Technological Studies Of Tunis (Tunis)
Tunis2000 - 2003Diploma
Engineering
Year of Passing : Institute/ University :