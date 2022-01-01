Menu

Dellai SALEM

Marseille

En résumé

About 12 Years Experience in E&I Field in Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, combined cycle, Gas Turbine & Desalination Power Projects.

Mes compétences :
Buses
Welding
Transformers
Installation
Fire & Gas
Petrochemicals
Microsoft Office
Aluminium

Entreprises

  • ETELEC - Project manager

    Marseille 2015 - maintenant GAS POWER SYSTEM, BOUCHEMMA PROJECT 2X9E FAST TRACK
    CLIENT: GENERAL ELECTRIC/STEG

  • ETELEC - Superintendent

    Marseille 2014 - 2014 CLIENT: ANSALDO ENERGIA/STEG

    DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
    Overall in-charge for Electrical, fire detection, instrumentation installation likes:

    * Installation of UNIT Transformer (460MVA) ;
    * Installation and welding of aluminum bus duct 20kv

    * Installation of DC bus duct ;
    * Installation of Switchgears 6.6KV M.V and L.V Boards ;
    * AC/DC Battery Chargers and Distribution Panels ;
    * Battery system installation 220v, 48v DC.
    * Cable trays and supports installation.
    * Cable laying and termination.

  • ETELEC (PIRECO) - Project Manager

    2013 - maintenant

  • POWER STATION SOUSSE - Superintendent

    2012 - 2014 CLIENT: SNC-LAVALIN FOR STEG

    DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
    Overall in-charge for Electrical and instrumentation installation likes:

    * Installation of 460MVA Transformer:
    * Installation of HV bushing adaptors
    * Installations of air cooler with oil pump
    * Oil treatment
    * Conservative and pipes assemble
    * Auxiliary devices connection ;
    * Installation of set-up transformer ;
    * Installation and welding of bus duct 20kv
    * Installation of static transformer ;
    * Installation of DC bus duct ;
    * Installation of Switchgears 6.6KV M.V and L.V Boards ;
    * AC/DC Battery Chargers and Distribution Panels ;
    * Battery system installation 220v, 48v DC.
    * Cable trays and supports installation.
    * Cable laying and termination. ;
    * Complete Plant lighting and Earthing System Installation of instrument control
    systems and package unit panels
    * Instrument loop testing and loop check for transmitters, control valves. ;
    * Cabling, glanding and termination ;
    * Installation of panels cabinets and consoles ;
    * Testing and pre-commissioning

    Control and follow up the stage inspection as per approved ITP
    Good communication and Technical skills to co-ordinate Client/ Customer and other inspection
    Agencies
    Co-ordinate with planning & Execution departments to achieve the Quality Systems
    Health, safety and environnement practices (HSE)

  • TECHNIP - Stage

    Paris 2010 - 2012 TUNISIAN INDIAN FERTILIZERS -TIFERT
    CLIENT - TECHNIP / TECI

    DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
    Overall in-charge for Electrical and instrumentation installation likes,
    * Installation of LV Transformers. ;
    * Installation of Switchgears 5.5KV M.V and L.V Boards ;
    * AC/DC Battery Chargers and Distribution Panels ;
    * Battery system installation 220v, 115v DC.
    * Cable trays and supports installation.
    * Cable laying and termination. ;
    * Complete Plant lighting and Earthing System.. ;
    * Installation of instrument control systems and package unit panels
    * Instrument loop testing and loop check for transmitters, control valves.
    * Cabling, glanding and termination ;
    * Installation of panels cabinets and consoles ;
    * Testing and pre-commissioning
    Control and follow up the stage inspection as per approved ITP
    Good communication and Technical skills to co-ordinate Client/ Customer and other inspection
    Agencies
    Co-ordinate with planning & Execution departments to achieve the Quality Systems
    Health, safety and environnement practices (HSE)

  • ETELEC - SITE CO-ORDINATOR

    Marseille 2007 - 2010 CLIENT - PETROFAC E&C

    DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
    Overall in-charge for Electrical and instrumentation installation likes,
    * Installation of LV Transformers. ;
    * Installation of Switchgears 11KV M.V and L.V Boards ;
    * AC/DC Battery Chargers and Distribution Panels ;
    * Battery system installation 220v, 110v DC. ;
    * Gas turbine accessory panels like VFD, Reactor, DC Motor starters etc. ;
    * Cable trays and supports installation.
    * Cable laying and termination.
    * Complete Plant lighting and Earthing System.

    * Installation of instrument control systems and package unit panels
    * Instrument loop testing and loop check for transmitters, control valves.

  • ETELEC - SITE CO-ORDINATOR

    Marseille 2007 - 2007 CLIENT - WORLEY PARSON

    DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
    Overall in-charge for E&I Installation likes:
    * Cable trays and supports installation.
    * Cable laying and termination.
    * Plant lighting and earthing systems.

    * Installation of instrument control systems and package unit panels
    * Instrument loop testing and loop check for transmitters, control valves.
    * Tubing and fittings installation

    * Co-ordination with client and customer. ;
    * Assistance in pré-commissioning and commissioning

    SITE C-ORDINATOR INCHARGE( E& I )

  • TUNISIA - SKHIRA - SUPERINTENDENT

    2005 - 2006 CLIENT -TECI

    DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

    Overall in-charge for E &I Installation likes:
    * Installation of LV Transformers. ;
    * Installation of Switchgears 36 KV M.V and L.V Boards ;
    * AC/DC Battery Chargers and Distribution Panels ;
    * Battery system installation 220v, 110v DC.
    * Cable trays and supports installation.
    * Cable laying and termination.

    * Installation of instrument control systems and package unit panels
    * Instrument loop testing and loop check for transmitters, control valves.
    * Tubing and fittings installation
    * Fire and gas detection system
    * Co-ordination with client and customer. ;
    * Assistance in pré-commissioning and commissioning

  • TUNISIA - GABES - SUPERVISOR

    2004 - 2005 CLIENT -TECI

    DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

    Overall in-charge for E&I Installation likes:
    * Installation of Switchgears and Distribution Boards ;
    * Cable trays and supports installation.
    * Cable laying and termination.

    * Installation of instrument control systems and package unit panels
    * Instrument loop testing and loop check for transmitters, control valves.
    * Tubing and fittings installation
    * Fire and gas detection system

    * Co-ordination with client and customer. ;
    * Assistance in pré-commissioning and commissioning

  • EXTERNAL LIGHTING - SUPERVISOR

    2004 - 2004 CLIENT -

    DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
    Overall in-charge for E&I Installation likes:
    * Installation of Distribution Boards
    * Lighting poles installations
    * Cable laying and termination.
    * Co-ordination with client and customer.
    * Preparation of attachment


    * ENGINEERING

Formations

  • Project Mangement (Tunis)

    Tunis 2005 - 2016

  • OFFICE OF ENGINEERING (Tunis)

    Tunis 2003 - 2003 DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

    * Preparation of execution drawings and as built ;
    * Inspection and followed of project ;
    * Preparation of attachment

  • Superior Institute Of Technological Studies Of Tunis (Tunis)

    Tunis 2000 - 2003 Diploma

    Engineering
    Year of Passing : Institute/ University :

