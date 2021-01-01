Menu

Delphin PIERRON

neuilly sur seine

En résumé

(I AM MORE ACTIVE ON MY LINKEDIN)

We live in a complex business world. Cosmetic and perfume Business, my core expertise, is not an exception to this law.
My goal in my collaboration with you: turn this complexity into simplicity.

Analysing the complexity of the trends, market data, competition, consumers to fulfill simple objectives: increasing profit, improving customer loyalty.


* WHO I AM *
Native from Grasse (worldwide perfume capital), I am passionate for long time with perfumery industry and by extension, throughout personal and professional experiences, cosmetics and luxury industries.

I believe than develop the best product which meet perfectly the consumer needs is important.
But what I believe as much important is to make this product known and desirable, because, as Phil Knight, chairman of Nike said "You can have the best product in the world, but if nobody knows about it, what good is it?".

Consequently, I'm willing in developing and improving both my commercial and technical expertise in the area of perfume and cosmetics.

* WHAT I AM LOOKING FOR *

I am looking for new challenges.
These words will be the best to describe my motivations: international, product development, fragrance, perfume, cosmetic,marketing, training, sales, strategy, olfactory products, product management, category management, creation, project management, luxury.

Mes compétences :
Entreprises

  • IFF (International Flavors & Fragrances) - Marketing Manager

    neuilly sur seine 2013 - 2013 Management des catégories lifestyle et prestige (P&G, PUIG Espagne, Yves Rocher, The Body Shop,
    LaSCAD...) pour des potentiels allant de 50k EUR à 3 000k EUR
    * Etude préliminaire sur l'univers de la marque et les contraintes du brief ;
    * Soumission de concepts fragrance, appuyés sur un univers visuel et des supports développés
    avec l'équipe créative.

    Travail prospectif à destination interne et clients
    * Présentations des marchés fine fragrance (chiffres, analyses, nouveaux lancements) ;
    * Présentations des tendances globales et spécifiques à la fragrance

  • L'Occitane en Provence - Chargé de Formation Internationale

    Manosque 2011 - 2012 Groupe L'Occitane - Melvita- Chargé de projet Formation Internationale(Apprentissage)
    Chargé de formation internationale
    * Préparation, organisation, réalisation de modules de formation auprès des forces de ventes internes et des équipes distributeurs.

    Management du projet CRM « prescription beauté numérique »
    * Étude de marché sur l'utilisation de l'écran tactile en circuit retail ;
    * Avec le service digital, création d'une application de prescription soin relié à une bibliothèque
    d'ingrédients actifs

  • L'Oréal - Assistant Directeur de Clientèle Grands Comptes

    PARIS 2011 - 2011 Management de l'activité commerciale
    * Mise en place d'animations commerciales chez les distributeurs en lien avec le département
    Trade (Challenges, PLV)
    * Management des équipes commerciales (suivi des objectifs, organisation séminaires)

    Analyses commerciales et recommandations stratégiques sur les thèmes suivants
    * Analyse des retours sur investissement des opérations Trade, analyse des stratégies distributeur du sélectif

  • Charabot - Assistant Marketing

    2010 - 2010 CHARABOT (arômes-fragrance) - Assistant Marketing Arômes Tabac, Vins et Spiritueux
    Développement produits
    * Développement d'arômes pour boissons à base de vin et pour l'industrie du tabac ;
    * Réalisation de vidéos présentant les nouvelles collections d'arômes ;
    * Création de brochures présentant les collections

    Études marketing
    * Études qualitative et quantitative du marché du vin, du tabac, des compléments alimentaires

  • Lanvin - Chargé de clientèle

    2009 - 2009 Conseil et vente pour une clientèle internationale
    Gestion de stocks

  • SporAzur - Commercial B to B

    2008 - 2008 Conception de visuelles publicitaires pour les clients
    Prospection commercial pour la vente d’espace publicitaire
    Création d’un partenariat publicitaire avec le club de rugby de Menton

Formations

