Delphin PIERRON

(I AM MORE ACTIVE ON MY LINKEDIN)



We live in a complex business world. Cosmetic and perfume Business, my core expertise, is not an exception to this law.

My goal in my collaboration with you: turn this complexity into simplicity.



Analysing the complexity of the trends, market data, competition, consumers to fulfill simple objectives: increasing profit, improving customer loyalty.





* WHO I AM *

Native from Grasse (worldwide perfume capital), I am passionate for long time with perfumery industry and by extension, throughout personal and professional experiences, cosmetics and luxury industries.



I believe than develop the best product which meet perfectly the consumer needs is important.

But what I believe as much important is to make this product known and desirable, because, as Phil Knight, chairman of Nike said "You can have the best product in the world, but if nobody knows about it, what good is it?".



Consequently, I'm willing in developing and improving both my commercial and technical expertise in the area of perfume and cosmetics.



* WHAT I AM LOOKING FOR *



I am looking for new challenges.

These words will be the best to describe my motivations: international, product development, fragrance, perfume, cosmetic,marketing, training, sales, strategy, olfactory products, product management, category management, creation, project management, luxury.



-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Want to meet, to have a coffee or to talk? Feel free to contact me.



pierron.delphin@gmail.com



+336 24 14 44 87



Mes compétences :

Commercial

Commercial b to b

Communication

Création de supports

Études de marché

Marketing

Marketing stratégique

Quark Xpress

Réalisation

Réalisation d'études

Réalisation d'études de marché

Vendeur

SAP

Microsoft Excel

Adobe Photoshop

Microsoft Office

Vente

Luxe

Cosmétique

Management

Parfum

SAP Customer Relationship Management

Stratégie digitale

Traduction anglais français

Développement produit

Gestion de projet

Management des ventes