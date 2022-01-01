Retail
Delphine ARBENTZ
Delphine ARBENTZ
Sceaux
Iut De Sceaux
- Responsable Scolarite
Sceaux
2007 - maintenant
Iufm
- Responsable scolarité
Paris
2002 - 2007
Faculte de medecine kremlin Bicetre
- Gestionnaire études doctorales
2000 - 2002
Faculte de droit sceaux
- Gestionnaire institut d études judiciaires
1998 - 2000
Lycée Maximilien Sorre
Cachan
1993 - 1995
BTS
Chiraz FRYDMAN
Chiraz FRYDMAN
Elodie BOUCHUT (MAUVIEUX)
Ghislaine STERN
Sabine GUYONVARH