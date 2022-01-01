Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Delphine ASCIONE
Ajouter
Delphine ASCIONE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Cap
Entreprises
Greatbijoux
- Bijouterie
2015 - maintenant
greatbijoux
- Bijoutier
2013 - maintenant
Formations
INALCO - INSTITUT NATIONAL DES LANGUES ET CIVILISATIONS ORIENTALES
Paris
2015 - maintenant
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel