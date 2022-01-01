Menu

Delphine BOSSÉ-AKERHOLM

Rennes

En résumé

Mes compétences :
HFM
International
Controlling
Reporting
Consolidation
Contrôle de gestion
Audit
IFRS
Finance
Gestion
Management
Informatique
Comptabilité

Entreprises

  • Cooper Standard - Plant controller

    Rennes 2015 - maintenant

  • VAMP Oy (Schneider Electric ex AREVA TD) - Finland Vaasa - Contrôleur financier

    2012 - 2012 - Alignment with Schneider financial processes.
    - Monthly closing in local and IFRS. Presentation of the results to the executive committee.
    - Responsible for cash.
    - New standard cost price calculation.

  • Schneider Electric (ex-AREVA TD) - Financial Controller

    2010 - 2011 - Performance measurement.
    - Monthly reporting for the perimeter of the sales delivery units. (closing, budget, forecast, cash)

  • VAMP OY (AREVA TD) - Finland Vaasa - Unit Financial Controller

    2010 - 2010 Integration of the new unit VAMP Oy in Areva TD.
    Alignment with Areva Standards.

  • Areva - Product Line management controller

    Paris La Defense 2007 - 2009 - Responsible for reporting : monthly closing, consolidation of units, analysis of key performance indicators, preparation of monthly and budget meetings, management of the units (instructions..).
    - Cash follow up (overdues, OWC, action plans, cash calls with units).
    - Deployment of internal tool Keops (Business Object tool), for project tracking and follow up of projects (backlog, gross margin, and sales recognition).
    - Support to units: for ERP SAP, inventories instruction, back up of unit financial controller.

  • VALEO - Contrôleur de gestion

    Paris 2001 - 2007 - Reporting, monthly closing, budget, rolling forecasts.
    - Dashboard under BW.
    - Standard costs calculation.
    - Internal Control
    - Member of SAP project team : implementation of CO and PS.
    - Investments follow up.
    - Inventories.

Formations

Réseau