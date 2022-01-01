Delphine BOSSÉ-AKERHOLM

Mes compétences :
HFM
International
Controlling
Reporting
Consolidation
Contrôle de gestion
Audit
IFRS
Finance
Gestion
Management
Informatique
Comptabilité
Entreprises
Cooper Standard
- Plant controller
Rennes2015 - maintenant
VAMP Oy (Schneider Electric ex AREVA TD) - Finland Vaasa
- Contrôleur financier
2012 - 2012- Alignment with Schneider financial processes.
- Monthly closing in local and IFRS. Presentation of the results to the executive committee.
- Responsible for cash.
- New standard cost price calculation.
Schneider Electric (ex-AREVA TD)
- Financial Controller
2010 - 2011- Performance measurement.
- Monthly reporting for the perimeter of the sales delivery units. (closing, budget, forecast, cash)
VAMP OY (AREVA TD) - Finland Vaasa
- Unit Financial Controller
2010 - 2010Integration of the new unit VAMP Oy in Areva TD.
Alignment with Areva Standards.
Areva
- Product Line management controller
Paris La Defense2007 - 2009- Responsible for reporting : monthly closing, consolidation of units, analysis of key performance indicators, preparation of monthly and budget meetings, management of the units (instructions..).
- Cash follow up (overdues, OWC, action plans, cash calls with units).
- Deployment of internal tool Keops (Business Object tool), for project tracking and follow up of projects (backlog, gross margin, and sales recognition).
- Support to units: for ERP SAP, inventories instruction, back up of unit financial controller.
VALEO
- Contrôleur de gestion
Paris2001 - 2007- Reporting, monthly closing, budget, rolling forecasts.
- Dashboard under BW.
- Standard costs calculation.
- Internal Control
- Member of SAP project team : implementation of CO and PS.
- Investments follow up.
- Inventories.
Formations
Otto-Friedrich-Universität Bamberg (Bamberg)
Bamberg1999 - 2000European Master of Business Sciences