Delphine BROU

Significant experience as Strategic Finance and Business partner for senior management.



Analyse health and weakness of business and present recommendations to management. Design and implement creative KPI. In charge of forecast process, budget cycles and business reviews.

Responsible to support business initiatives as internal project manager: Go-to-market strategies, change management programs, streamlining processes and optimizing systems (including implementation of IT systems).



Comfortable in multi-cultural environment, matrix organisations, and management by influence (teams in Shared Services Centers).

Independent, but strong teamwork player. Very keen on building my function from scratch



Areas of expertise:

Business Operations | Business Analysis | Change management | Project management | IT System implementation | ERP | FP&A | Financial planning |





Mes compétences :

Management support

Operations Management

Business Analysis

Oracle applications

Financial planning

Business Intelligence