Menu

Delphine BROU

GRENOBLE

En résumé

Significant experience as Strategic Finance and Business partner for senior management.

Analyse health and weakness of business and present recommendations to management. Design and implement creative KPI. In charge of forecast process, budget cycles and business reviews.
Responsible to support business initiatives as internal project manager: Go-to-market strategies, change management programs, streamlining processes and optimizing systems (including implementation of IT systems).

Comfortable in multi-cultural environment, matrix organisations, and management by influence (teams in Shared Services Centers).
Independent, but strong teamwork player. Very keen on building my function from scratch

Areas of expertise:
Business Operations | Business Analysis | Change management | Project management | IT System implementation | ERP | FP&A | Financial planning |


Mes compétences :
Management support
Operations Management
Business Analysis
Oracle applications
Financial planning
Business Intelligence

Entreprises

  • VMware - Business Operations Manager - Professional Services in South Europe, Middle East & Africa

    GRENOBLE 2015 - maintenant

  • Finance and Business Support - Free lance consultant - Hong Kong and Paris

    2012 - 2015 Relocated in Hong Kong from 2012 to 2015, I had the opportunity to develop an activity as finance advisor to support small and medium companies in their operational analysis.
    Back in France, I worked, as independant consultant, for STVA (SNCF - Railroad operator), where I helped to re-define analytics, KPI and reportings.

  • Oracle France - Business Operations Manager - Technology Licences

    Colombes 2010 - 2012 • Reporting to France Technology Sales Vice-President (USD 230M - 300 headcount)
    • Member of Sales management boards
    • Solutions to monitor and improve growth: pipeline analysis, modelization, CRM tool expert
    • Operational execution of business targets: Go To market, territories and target setting
    • Headcount allocation and HR related topics, including compensations and benefits
    • Supported change management initiatives: cascade new operational objectives, internal process optimization in line with operating model
    • Key interface cross-function and cross-country (HR, Compensations & Benefits, Legal, Finance)

  • Oracle - Strategic Senior Finance Manager - South Europe Consulting

    Colombes 2005 - 2010 • Reporting to France then South Europe Consulting Vice President (USD 130M, 600 headcount)
    • Member of Consulting management boards, France & Southern Europe
    • In charge of protecting and optimizing Operational P&L of the department
    • Responsible for all financial and planning activities: budget, forecast, actuals, variances analysis, KPI, business reviews, action plan
    • Supervisor of remote analyst teams (India, Ireland, Romania) in Share Service Centers

  • PeopleSoft - Senior FP&A

    Colombes 2003 - 2005 Assistant to EMEA consulting controller

  • J.D. Edwards France and Emea - Finance and Business Analyst

    1996 - 2003 Corporate business analyst (June 2001 / May 2003)
    Finance analyst (Aug 1996 /June 2001)

  • La Française des Jeux - Sales Analyst

    Boulogne-Billancourt 1994 - 1996

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Gestion (Paris)

    Paris 1990 - 1993

Réseau