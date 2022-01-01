Delphine BRUN CLERET

-
Msx International Business Services France
- Finance Director
Nanterre
2017 - maintenant
MSX International is a pioneer in developing innovative approaches and by managing human capital for the automotive industry. MSXI is present in 80 countries and has a revenue of 600 M ($60M in France).
• Business Partner in charge of the finance department (FP&A, US GAAP accounting and treasury management – 7FTE)
• Participation of tender processes – building financial models to take into account each business specifications, profitability analysis.
• Elaboration of monthly P&L, forecasts and budget control, working closely with account managers.
• Follow-up of bank balances, cash forecasting, DSO analysis, credit management, supervision of the cash collection.
• Collaboration with the chartered accountant for translating the accounts into French GAAP. Main contact person for external auditors. Responsible for all financial and tax matter.
Technip UK
- Senior Project Financial Controller
Paris
2014 - 2016
Technip is a world leader in project management, engineering and construction for the energy industry. Present in 48 countries, Technip has an adjusted revenue of €10.7bn.
• Responsible for all financial and tax matters of large projects reported as part of Technip UK Limited for other Regions (30 projects – 3bn $). Report directly to the Finance Manager of Technip UK.
• Management of a team of 4 people : enforce best practice Financial Controller processes and procedures.
• In charge of the interface between projects and accounting for quaterly closing : monitor project invoicing, margin recognition, validation of the project financial report to corporate / ensure cost to accounting reconciliation, preparation of the management / statutory accounting information.
• Responsible for the monthly cash forecast analysis, validation and coordination of the hedging with financing team and reviews of the effectiveness on an ongoing basis.
• Preparation of deliverables for external auditors and in charge of the interface for all project financial aspects working closely with Regions managing the project.
NW SAS - Wall Street Institute
- Group Finance Controller
2008 - 2013
Wall Street Institute is the first source for English instruction for individuals and corporate clients around the world. Utilizing both companqy–owned and franchised centers, Wall Street Institute France has a current enrollment of 25,000 people across its 63 centers. NW SAS is the holding for 13 companies which manage 20 owned centers and the French franchisor. The Group represents € 20M turnover.
• Responsible for creating all aspects of the finance controller position for the 13 companies. Developed and delivered forecasting and budgeting tools and processes, which were previously nonexistent.
• Report to the CEO (owner of the Group) and the COO : sales, costs and overheads reporting, and oversee forecasting, budgeting, payroll, accounts payable, and P&L for each center.
• Responsible for quarterly and yearly accounting closing (BS and P&L for the 13 companies). Management of a team of 4 accountants. In charge of relationship with the external auditors and Tax authorities.
• Responsible for doing due diligences on 7 training centers of the French Network. Fundraising support for this operation including business plan analysis and relations with lawyers and inverstment banks(€ 10M).
Code CHR
- Senior Finance Controller
2007 - 2008
Code CHR is a company specialised in operationnal marketing for drinks and foods products representing a € 7M turnover. Code CHR is a brand stimulatory which supports companies development or implementation by providing mainly the following services : national roadshows, sales promotion, brand ambassador or outsourced sales force.
• Developed and installed all the finance controlling process: monthly analytic reporting per brand. Developed and delivered forecasting and budgeting tools and processes, which were previously nonexistent. Preparation of the monthly reports and analysis versus budget.
• Report to the CEO : sales, costs and overheads reporting, and oversee forecasting, budgeting, payroll, accounts payable, and P&L for each brand.
• Implementation of the staff follow-up versus agreed budgets per brand operations. Each month the company could hire 300 new employees just for one operation.
• Creation of the analytic accounting per brand. Responsible for the monthly financial accounting closing. In charge of the coordination of the Chartered Accountant.
• Management of 3 people : accountant, pay administrator and person in charge of general services.
FIRSTREAM
- Contrôleur de Gestion
2006 - 2007
Société de services partagés (finance, légal, informatique) support à cinq entreprises
- Mise en place du contrôle de gestion pour ces sociétés, interface entre la finance et les opérationnels
- Création de reportings mensuels et hebdomadaires (indicateurs économiques, P& L, cash)
- Analyse des résultats et conclusions pour les actionnaires
- Contrôle de rentabilité des ventes
- Création du plan comptable général et analytique pour une des structures
- Contrôle des arrêtés comptables, calcul et actualisation mensuelle des provisions
- Mise en place des budgets et analyse des écarts budget/réalisé
Konica Minolta
- Contrôleur de Gestion
Carrières-sur-Seine
2004 - 2006
Distribution de matériel photographique et optoélectronique
- Reporting mensuel auprès de la direction – CA, Marges par clients et activités
- Contrôle des marges arrières
- Vérification journalière et mensuelle des prix de revient et des marges
- Analyse de rentabilité des produits, des clients
- Suivi des crédits baux et montages de financements
- Suivi des budgets et établissement des objectifs commerciaux
- Clôture des comptes, contrôle des affectations comptables
- Vérification et actualisation des provisions
- Mise en place de procédures (achats, notes de frais, paiements fournisseurs, marges arrières, …)
- Mise en place du rapprochement automatique des factures