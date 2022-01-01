Menu

Delphine BRUSSAUT

CASTRES

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Fi Management - ATTACHEE DE DIRECTION

    2013 - maintenant

  • Crédit agricole - ATTACHEE COMMERCIALE

    Montrouge 2011 - 2012

  • AXA France - CHARGEE DE CLIENTELE

    Nanterre 2007 - 2011

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau