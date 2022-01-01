Menu

Delphine CARRARINI

  • MMV
  • Chef d'equipe Grands Comptes

SAINT LAURENT DU VAR

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • MMV - Chef d'equipe Grands Comptes

    Administratif | Saint-Laurent-du-Var (06700) 2008 - 2008

  • Hôtel Nice Riviera 4* - Responsable séminaires, groupes, congrès (remplac)

    Autre | Nice (06000) 2007 - 2008

  • Sophia Country Club 4* - Attachée commerciale interne

    Commercial | SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS 2003 - 2006

  • Grand Hôtel Aston& Hôtel West End 4* - Responsable réservations 2 établissements

    Autre | Nice (06000) 2001 - 2003

  • Novotel Montreal Centre - Réceptionniste

    Autre | Montréal (07110) 2000 - 2001

  • NOVOTEL SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS - Assistante Chef de Réception

    Autre | Antibes (06160) 1998 - 2000

  • NOVOTEL BIRMINGHAM AIRPORT - Réceptionniste

    Autre | BIRMINGHAM 1997 - 1998

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel