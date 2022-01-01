Delphine CARRARINI

Entreprises
-
MMV
- Chef d'equipe Grands Comptes
Administratif | Saint-Laurent-du-Var (06700)
2008 - 2008
-
Hôtel Nice Riviera 4*
- Responsable séminaires, groupes, congrès (remplac)
Autre | Nice (06000)
2007 - 2008
-
Sophia Country Club 4*
- Attachée commerciale interne
Commercial | SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS
2003 - 2006
-
Grand Hôtel Aston& Hôtel West End 4*
- Responsable réservations 2 établissements
Autre | Nice (06000)
2001 - 2003
-
Novotel Montreal Centre
- Réceptionniste
Autre | Montréal (07110)
2000 - 2001
-
NOVOTEL SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS
- Assistante Chef de Réception
Autre | Antibes (06160)
1998 - 2000
-
NOVOTEL BIRMINGHAM AIRPORT
- Réceptionniste
Autre | BIRMINGHAM
1997 - 1998
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel