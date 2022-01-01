Retail
Delphine GABILLER
Delphine GABILLER
Issy-les-Moulineaux
En résumé
Dynamique - Rigoureuse - Autonome
Sodexo
- Allotisseur
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2017 - maintenant
Castorama
- Conseillère de vente
Templemars
2016 - 2016
O T A N
- ACCOMPAGNATEUR
2014 - 2015
ALINEA
- CONSEILLERE DE VENTE
Aubagne Cedex
2013 - 2013
ALINEA
- MAGASINIER CARISTE
Aubagne Cedex
2013 - 2013
Armée de Terre
- Adjoint au chef du secretariat
2002 - 2013
CENTRE MILITAIRE DE FORMATION PROFESSIONNELLE Et AFPA.
Fontenay Le Comte
2012 - 2013
TITRE PROFESSIONNEL NIV V
Lycée Les Ardilliers
Saumur
2000 - 2002
bac pro secretariat
Lycée Les Ardilliers
Saumur
2000 - 2001
BEP COMPTABILITE
Lycée Jean Bertin
Saumur
1998 - 2000
BEP SECRETARIAT
Christelle LÉO
