Menu

Delphine GABILLER

Issy-les-Moulineaux

En résumé

Dynamique - Rigoureuse - Autonome

Entreprises

  • Sodexo - Allotisseur

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2017 - maintenant

  • Castorama - Conseillère de vente

    Templemars 2016 - 2016

  • O T A N - ACCOMPAGNATEUR

    2014 - 2015

  • ALINEA - CONSEILLERE DE VENTE

    Aubagne Cedex 2013 - 2013

  • ALINEA - MAGASINIER CARISTE

    Aubagne Cedex 2013 - 2013

  • Armée de Terre - Adjoint au chef du secretariat

    2002 - 2013

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :