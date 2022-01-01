Menu

Deschaepmeester ANAIS

ATH

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • HIT - VENDEUSE

    2007 - maintenant J AVAIS POUR MISSION DE CONSEILLER ET DE VENDRE LES ARTICLES.
    DE RANGER LE MAGASIN, FAIRE LES COMMANDES, ET LA CAISSE

Formations

  • Saint François De Sale (Ath)

    Ath 2000 - 2006 coiffure

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :