Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Didier ANTOINE
Ajouter
Didier ANTOINE
Chalon-sur-Saône
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SOFRATT
- GERANT
Chalon-sur-Saône (71100)
1999 - maintenant
sofratt@wanadoo.fr
03.85.90.90.80
Société de travail temporaire.
Comprenant une activité locale généraliste et un secteur spécialisé BTP France et Export.
VALERIAN
- ASSISTANT DRH
1998 - 1999
LTI Bourgogne
- Responsable d'agence
1988 - 1998
Société de travail temporaire.
Poste occupé : responsable d'une agence spécialisée dans le secteur BTP (France et Export)
BARRAGE RESERVOIR AUBE
- GESTIONNAIRE
1987 - 1988
Formations
Lycée Gaston Bachelard (Bar Sur Aube)
Bar Sur Aube
1983 - 1986
Réseau
Christophe CHEVILLE
Damien BUTHIAUX
Didier VERCHERE
Dominique BARAN
Guillaume FOIS
Jean Noel ROBERTIES
Jean Paul BERNARD
Jean-Pierre NANCEY
Sodineg Machine Equipement Tp Pl FRANCE
Stéphane HARAR
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z