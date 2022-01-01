Menu

Didier ANTOINE

Chalon-sur-Saône

Entreprises

  • SOFRATT - GERANT

    Chalon-sur-Saône (71100) 1999 - maintenant sofratt@wanadoo.fr
    03.85.90.90.80
    Société de travail temporaire.
    Comprenant une activité locale généraliste et un secteur spécialisé BTP France et Export.

  • VALERIAN - ASSISTANT DRH

    1998 - 1999

  • LTI Bourgogne - Responsable d'agence

    1988 - 1998 Société de travail temporaire.
    Poste occupé : responsable d'une agence spécialisée dans le secteur BTP (France et Export)

  • BARRAGE RESERVOIR AUBE - GESTIONNAIRE

    1987 - 1988

Formations

  • Lycée Gaston Bachelard (Bar Sur Aube)

    Bar Sur Aube 1983 - 1986

