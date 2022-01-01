Retail
Didier CHAPRON
Didier CHAPRON
SAINT-JULIEN-DE-CONCELLES
Entreprises
Carrefour Market Sarl BMZ Chateaubriant
- Gérant
2015 - maintenant
So'Sense Sarl Sondi Saint Julien de Concelles
- Gérant
2014 - maintenant
Carrefour Market SARL Bamazo St. Julien de Concelles
- Gérant
2012 - maintenant
Carrefour Market Fouesnant
- Directeur
2004 - 2012
Carrefour market Brest
- Directeur
1998 - 2004
Promodes Champion Louviers
- Directeur
1997 - 1998
Cedimo Champion St. Raphaël
- Directeur
1991 - 1997
Cedimo As-eco Antibes
- Adj direction
1988 - 1991
As-eco Auxerre
- Employ? et responsable f/l
1982 - 1988
Réseau
Adeline KERFORN
Allison DEMOUCHY
Charlène BOURRIAUD
Franck PUZENAT
Kelly LEROY-DUCARDONNOY
Marie GARCIA
Patrice COQUET
Sandy JURION
Valérie RIGNAULT
