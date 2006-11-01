Didier GEORGES

-
SAIPEM SPA
- Piping Prefabrication Superintendant & Material Manager
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2009 - maintenant
GNL 3Z – SONATRACH – Algeria / Ras Laffan
EPC Snamprogetti / Chiyoda – 4 BUSD.
Material: bulk material reception, OSD report, storage/preservation and issuance – 22,000 tons piping (650,000 dia-inch prefabrication – 550,000 dia-inch erection) – 1,800 tons supports
Piping prefabrication: welding rod, tool consumables and paint follow-up, transfer management / follow-up of spool life stages, straight pipes and supports - prefabrication, NDT, acceptance, painting, storage, revision impact and release for erection on site, STS (Spool Tracking System) utilization and creation of integrated files to follow-up status/life of spools, supports and straight pipes, direct management of team (100 persons and more) and indirect management of subcontractors, etc….
SAIPEM SA / VEOLIA JV
- Local Project Procurement & Material Manager
2008 - 2009
LTG PEARL C8 (EFFLUENT TREATMENT PLANT) – SHELL (JGC / KBR) – Qatar / Ras Laffan
EPC VSA Veolia / Saipem / Al-Jaber Consortium – 500 MUSD – Effluent Treatment Plant – Ultra/Micro filtration, Reverse Osmosis, UV , biological and chemical treatment.
Local Project Procurement and Material management including: custom follow-up; transport; piping pre-fabrication; local project hot shot & construction support purchase orders; expediting; material management (reception-storage-issuance); missing material re-orders; commissioning and 2 years spare parts; vendor representative; etc…
Management: 20 people
SAIPEM SA
- Local Project Procurement Manager / Material Manager
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2006 - 2008
11/2006 - 01/2008 Saudi Arabia Saipem, Dammam (Ain Dar), Saudi Arabia
KUHRAIS WIPS (WATER INJECTION PUMP STATIONS) – ARAMCO – Saudi Arabia / 4 Sites (Ain Dar, Uthmaniyah, Hawiyah & Haradh)
EPC SNC Lavalin BV Europe / Saudi Arabia Saipem Joint Venture – 675 MUSD- Water Injection Pump Stations
Local Project Procurement and Material Management including: custom; transport; piping pre-fabrication PM+ / Marian transfer and set-up; local project, hot shot & construction support purchase orders; expediting; material management (reception-storage-issuance); missing material re-orders; commissioning and 2 years spare parts; vendor representative; etc…
In Kingdom Project Procurement Manager – 6 people
Material Manager – 25 people
SAIPEM SA
- Buyer / Material Manager
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2004 - 2006
SOKU 150M USD – Nigeria – Swamp plant - Project finished ahead of schedule
10/2004 - 06/2005
Buyer Soku DBN Project Task Force in St Quentin
- Bulk material: Duplex, CS, SS, LTCS, Galv & GRE piping, fittings, flanges
- Bolting, gaskets, support raw material
- Valves: Ball, Butterfly, Gate Globe Check, Dual Plate, Safety, etc..., Double Block and Bleed, etc...
- Corrosion monitoring
07/2005 - 11/2006
Expatriate in Nigeria - Saipem SCNL - Port Harcourt base & Soku swamp camp
Material Manager 50M USD – 10 to 15 people
- MTO update PO on previous packages
- Europe shipment & Custom release follow-up
- Material reception and inspection: MRR and OSD
- Material logistic between base and site warehouse
- Piping prefabrication material issuance according to available material, MTO and spooling with MARIAN soft
- Construction bulk material issuance on site referring the drawing and scope of work: MIR / MIV
- Material Tie-In package preparation for Plant Shut-Down performed in 12 days instead of 15 days
- Hotshot material requests, PO with Saipem Paris Office support
- Commissioning and 2 Years spare-parts management and client hand-over
- Commissioning vendor representatives contact management and job on site follow-up
Siemens VDO (Rambouillet)
- Electrical commodity leader - 30M€ turnover
2004 - 2004
03/2004 - 09/2004
Electrical commodity leader
- LED, LCD screen, flash memory, programmation.
Project and production support :
- Radio, GPS, front, etc…
General Electric GEEPE (Belfort)
- Commodity leader, Project manager - 70M€ turnover
2002 - 2004
01/2002 - 02/2004
Electrical and mechanical commodity leader on 6B, 6C, 6FA, 9E and 9FA turbines :
- Assembly 40M€ turnover : instrumentations (transmitters, captors), cables, junction box, bolting, gaskets, little mechanical machined items, piping, manifolds, electrical motors, etc… ;
- Strategic items on Auxiliaries and BOP (including qualification)- 10M€ turnover as cranking motors, inlet bleed, skid, valves, pumps, etc….
- Strategic items management and Low Cost Country suppliers development
Projects manager :
- Vendor Management Inventory : C items outsourcing - 9M€ turnover
- Sourcing technical manager between Manufacturing / Assembly / BOP and Engineering departments on all turbines and packages, especially on European PED and ATEX directives - 10M€ turnover;
- New 6C turbine electrical and mechanical sourcing
I-DVU Renault (Villiers St Frédéric)
- Reliability project manager
2000 - 2001
09/2000 - 12/2001
Transverse reliability-durability leader on X70 (Master), X76 (Kangoo) and X83 (Trafic) projects except gearbox and motor. Durability new target 240K up to 400K km (and 170K up to 300K km on X76) :
- Forming of and managing 12 dedicated groups :
- Handling, damper, battery, dash board, oil loops, doors, seats, lights… ;
- Weekly report to Renault Quality Division in Boulogne Billancourt.
- Reliability definition management with Renault and Nissan.
Running profile :
- New running and bench test schedule drafting and writing ;
- Commercial vehicule running test transfer : Millbrook and Lardy to Aubevoye site. Shrink a vehicule’s life time into few weeks with real world correlation (on bench or tracks) ;
- Running test update on X83 vehicule in Millbrook (England).