Menu

Didier GUILLERME

SAINT GAUDENS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Gaudens dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Active Directory
Apache WEB Server
Cisco Switches/Routers
Domain Name Server Protocol
Dynamic Host Control protocol
LAN/WAN > LAN
LAN/WAN > VLAN
LAN/WAN > WAN
Linux
Linux Debian
Lotus 1-2-3
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Windows Server 2008 R2
MySQL
Samba
Seven
TCP/IP
VMware
VirtualBox
Windows Server

Entreprises

  • CAF FRANCE - Technicien Supérieur Informatique

    2019 - 2019

  • Hôpitaux de lannemezan - Technicien Supérieur Support Informatique

    2017 - 2017

  • BOUYGUES TELECOM - Chargé de clientèle

    Meudon 2013 - 2016

  • BOUYGUES TELECOM - Chargé de clientèle

    Meudon 2013 - 2016

  • Equinox et l'Habitat Evolutif - Agent Commercial

    2011 - 2013 sociétés L'HABITAT EVOLUTIF (26) et EQUINOXE (77)

  • L'HABITAT EVOLUTIF - Technicien informatique & Agent commercial

    2008 - 2012

  • CCI NANCY - Technicien Supérieur Support Informatique

    2000 - 2003

Formations

  • Bouygues Telecom (Paris)

    Paris 2013 - 2016 2016 Formations aux diverses procédures BOUYGUES TELECOM

Réseau