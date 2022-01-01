Didier GUILLON-COTTARD

I'm general manager and founder of imprint medical.

Imprint Medical is a company involved in the engineering and manufacturing of medical devices. It offers consulting and services to surgeons, manufacturers and medical outsourcing. Imprint Medical wants to be a nodal platform at the heart of Medtech projects in a context of increased regulatory requirements. http://imprint-medical.com



Dynamic, goal-oriented executive with 15-years background in R&D Project Management dedicated to the worldwide medical devices market (Orthopedics). Open-minded and high commitment with demonstrated success in product development in managing multidisciplinary team through the application of key concepts such as early visibility approach, concurrent engineering and in focusing adherence of quality, business and timelines.



Orthopedic, Spine, Lower extremities, Implants, Surgical instruments, Engineering, 21CFR820, ISO13485, 93/42 EEC, Project management, Team Management, Design, Manufacturing, Product, Innovation, Consultant, Regulatory, Research, Development.