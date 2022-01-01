Menu

Didier GUILLON-COTTARD

Oullins

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

I'm general manager and founder of imprint medical.
Imprint Medical is a company involved in the engineering and manufacturing of medical devices. It offers consulting and services to surgeons, manufacturers and medical outsourcing. Imprint Medical wants to be a nodal platform at the heart of Medtech projects in a context of increased regulatory requirements. http://imprint-medical.com

Dynamic, goal-oriented executive with 15-years background in R&D Project Management dedicated to the worldwide medical devices market (Orthopedics). Open-minded and high commitment with demonstrated success in product development in managing multidisciplinary team through the application of key concepts such as early visibility approach, concurrent engineering and in focusing adherence of quality, business and timelines.

Orthopedic, Spine, Lower extremities, Implants, Surgical instruments, Engineering, 21CFR820, ISO13485, 93/42 EEC, Project management, Team Management, Design, Manufacturing, Product, Innovation, Consultant, Regulatory, Research, Development.

Entreprises

  • Imprint medical - General manager - Orthopedics

    Oullins 2016 - maintenant Orthopedics | implants | Instruments | Disposables | Custom | Generic | Specific

    Project management | Engineering | Representation
    • Executive management of the company
    • Assists customers to implement engineering solutions
    • Development of multiple partnerships

  • Spineart - R&D manager - Spine

    2013 - 2015 • In charge of managing 6 project managers/engineers to support products development program and “custom instruments” services for KOL up to the full market release
    • In charge of supporting US project team.
    • Operational reporting of R&D activities; setting and maintenance of resources planning
    • Responsible of the QDC targets achievement
    • Involvement in setting “project team” mode through design control procedure
    • Implementation of a Custom instrument department

  • Otsuka Medical Device - kisco international - Senior Project Manager - Spine

    2012 - 2013 • In charge of technologic and business assessment in developing an innovative prosthesis.
    • In charge of internal training management for product development team
    • Sets design control procedure compliant with international standard
    • Verification and validation of cervical prosthesis

  • Integra lifesciences - Newdeal - R&D Project Manager - Lower extremities

    2004 - 2012 • In charge of managing product development and leading project team according 21CFR 820 and ISO 13485 standard
    • Maintains relationships with internal and external partners to ensure program delivery
    • Acts as an adviser with KOL and marketing teams; as a technical expert in designing within R&D team
    • Design of forefoot, Midfoot and Hindfoot fixation devices (anchor, plates and staples, compressive and positioning screws, nail)

  • SYNTEX-NP group - AIP - Medical and dental tray - Development Manager - Medical tray

    2001 - 2004 • In charge of managing development and manufacturing processes of steam sterilization trays for medical/dental market under specific customer requirements (Zimmer, Depuy, Newdeal, Straumann, Thommen…)
    • Sets of ISO 9001 certification and «post-order» process flow strategy
    • Complete review of DMR files to improve efficiency of manufacturing and customer satisfaction
    • Design of Generic metal and plastic equipment for tray.
    • Processes using sheet metal working, plastic injection molding, milling and thermoforming

  • Saint Gobain Performances Plastic - Asti - R&D Engineer - Semi-conductor industries equipment

    1998 - 2001 • In charge of design and development of 100% polymer products (valves, pump, connectors, tubing)
    • Technical support for sales dedicated to Japanese Customers

Formations

  • French Army (Lyon)

    Lyon 1996 - 1997 Military service - Setting of cultural events.

  • IUTB Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1

    Villeurbanne 1995 - 1996 Post DUT

    Bachelor’s degree of mechanical engineering
    Work-study programm (Alternance) - Radiometer Analytical SAS (Villeurbanne)

  • Lycée Louis Aragon

    Givors 1993 - 1995 BTS


    Mention économie et gestion entreprise
    Associate degree of mechanical engineering

  • Lycée Maurice La Mache

    Lyon 1989 - 1993 BAC F1 option productique

    Graduations of mechanical engineering (BAC F1 including BTEC first diploma (BEP) and Youth Training - NVQ Level 1,2 – (CAP)