Didier JOLIVET

Levallois-Perret

Election présidentielle 2022

Mes compétences :
Chef de projet
Management
Pilotage
Pilotage projet
Senior management
Microsoft SharePoint
VMware
SQL
Microsoft Windows Server
Microsoft Exchange Server
Active Directory
VPN
Stockage SAN
Oracle
Network Attached Storage
Microsoft SMS 2003
Lotus Notes/Domino
Linux
LAN/WAN > WAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
Hyper-V
SCCM
KPI
ITIL Foundation V2
Gestion budgétaire
Gestion des stocks

Entreprises

  • Plastic Omnium - IT Manager France - Division Environnement

    Levallois-Perret 2012 - 2015 Périmètre:
    - 600 utilisateurs répartis sur 50 sites en France incluant 7 filiales dont 2 en Outre-Mer.

    Missions:
    - Management d'une équipe de 7 personnes
    - Répondre aux besoins Métier sur les sujets infrastructures informatiques en corrélation avec les directives Groupe
    - Définition et gestion de budget informatique annuel ;
    - Pilotage de projets liés aux infrastructures informatiques ;
    - Mise en place et management d'une équipe de support informatique ;
    - Management d'une équipe d'administrateurs systèmes ;
    - Amélioration de la sécurité informatique des infrastructures ;
    - Gestion et maintenance du parc et des infrastructures informatiques

    Technologies: Réseaux, Sécurité, Systèmes Windows Sauvegardes, Sharepoint, Lync, Virtualisation HyperV/VMWare, MS Exchange, Lotus Notes

  • Prosodie - Chef de Projet Senior

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2006 - 2012 Références clients: Solvay, Musée du Louvre, Ministère de la Défense, Ministère de l'Intérieur, Carrefour Groupe, Thomson, Natixis, STIF, American Express...

    Missions:
    - Projets de mises en service: Etude de cahiers des charges, mise en place de plannings détaillés, organisation et animation de Comités de
    - Pilotage, gestion des achats matériels et des ressources techniques, analyse de charge, gestion des priorités et crises clients
    - Projets récurrents: Suivi opérationnel, reporting, organisation de Comités de suivi de projets, gestion des évolutions
    - Pilotage opérationnel de différentes équipes techniques

    Technologies: Réseaux, Sécurité, Systèmes Windows/Linux, Stockage SAN/NAS, Sauvegardes, Web, SQL, Oracle, VMWare / HyperV, MOSS, MOCS

  • British Telecom - Chef de Projet, Administrateur Systèmes

    1998 - 2006 Clients: HP, CEA, EUROCONTROL

    Technologies: Systèmes Windows, MS Exchange, SMS, Active Directory

  • UNISYS - Intégrateur Systèmes

    Blue Bell, PA 1997 - 1998 Client: Air France

    Technologies: Systèmes Windows

