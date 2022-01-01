Didier JOLIVET

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Mes compétences :
Chef de projet
Management
Pilotage
Pilotage projet
Senior management
Microsoft SharePoint
VMware
SQL
Microsoft Windows Server
Microsoft Exchange Server
Active Directory
VPN
Stockage SAN
Oracle
Network Attached Storage
Microsoft SMS 2003
Lotus Notes/Domino
Linux
LAN/WAN > WAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
Hyper-V
SCCM
KPI
ITIL Foundation V2
Gestion budgétaire
Gestion des stocks