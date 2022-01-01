Didier JOUBERT

Entreprises
-
Calipage
- Vendeur Magasin
2014 - maintenant
-
Hyper plein ciel (Agen Bureautique)
- Responsable Magasin
2011 - 2014
-
Intermarché Nérac (47600)
- Chef de magasin
2006 - maintenant
-
Tréfilactions
- Gestionnaire
1992 - 2006
-
Intermarché Mérignac Capeyron (33)
- Adjoint Responsable de Magasin
1989 - 1989
-
Intermarché Talence (33)
- Responsable Produits Frais
1989 - 1990
-
Intermarché Mimizan (40)
- Responsable Produits Frais
1988 - 1988
-
Mammouth Pessac Bersol
- Employé Libre Service Frais
1986 - 1988
-
Champion Bégles (33)
- Employé Principal
1983 - 1985
Formations
