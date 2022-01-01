Didier KREUTTER

I have completed a university education in computer science (Master II). I have seven years of experience as head of the "Internet and Security Infrastructure" team and then as an IT infrastructure architect in the retail industry. Since four years I achieve independent internal audits in the areas of IT security, compliance/data protection and IT Governance at the foreign subsidiaries of the Bâloise insurance holding.



During these eleven years of professional experience I have gained practical experience in the IT network infrastructure, IT security and IT audit areas, also as in the management of strategic infrastructure projects.



Mes compétences :

Avaloq

Sécurité informatique

CISA

Forensic

Risk Assessment

Pentest