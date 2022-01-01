Menu

Didier KREUTTER

MULHOUSE

En résumé

I have completed a university education in computer science (Master II). I have seven years of experience as head of the "Internet and Security Infrastructure" team and then as an IT infrastructure architect in the retail industry. Since four years I achieve independent internal audits in the areas of IT security, compliance/data protection and IT Governance at the foreign subsidiaries of the Bâloise insurance holding.

During these eleven years of professional experience I have gained practical experience in the IT network infrastructure, IT security and IT audit areas, also as in the management of strategic infrastructure projects.

Mes compétences :
Avaloq
Sécurité informatique
CISA
Forensic
Risk Assessment
Pentest

Entreprises

  • HELVETIA ASSURANCES - Senior Internal IT Auditor

    2015 - maintenant

  • Bank J Safra Sarasin Ltd - Senior IT Auditor

    2011 - 2015 - Planning, direction and implementation of audit projects in the entire group, in particular the areas of IT governance, IT security (including penetration testing), IT General Controls, Compliance and Disaster Recovery / Business Continuity Planning.
    - Support the team leader in the yearly information security risk assessment of the Group.
    - Conducting security risk assessments for IT systems and participating in premises-related risk assessments.
    - Monitoring the security implementation of core business projects.
    - Support the development of local and group level information security policies, standards and procedures.
    - Reporting and discussion at various levels of management, follow-up the implementation of defined measures.
    - Perform forensic analysis of incidents or within the scope of special assignments.

  • Assurances la Bâloise - Senior IT Auditor

    2007 - 2011 - Planification et conduite de missions internationales d'audit interne dans le domaine de la gouvernance, la
    conformité et la sécurité informatique auprès des filiales du groupe d'assurance "La Bâloise" en Suisse,
    Allemagne, Belgique, Luxembourg, Autriche et Croatie.
    - Participation à la définition du plan d'audit annuel orienté risque.
    - Sélection et direction d'équipes de projets d'audits internationaux.
    - Conduite d'entretiens de présentation des rapports d'audit à tout les niveaux hiérarchiques de l'entreprise.

  • Coop - Architecte Informatique

    2005 - 2007 - Chef de projet technique (architecture, sécurité, conception et déploiement) de plusieurs projets métiers du
    groupe (7000 postes clients, 6000 systèmes de caisse autour de solutions SAP).
    - Définition des technologies stratégiques à utiliser dans les domaines du développement Web et des
    Middlewares.
    - Elaboration de directives d’implémentation et d’adaptation orientées SOA pour les projets stratégiques.
    - Mise en place des règles d’administration des utilisateurs et de leur droit d’accès pour les solutions point de
    vente (IAM, Provisioning et SSO).

  • Coop Suisse - Responsable de l'infrastructure de Sécurité et Web

    1999 - 2005 - Responsable de l'équipe "Infrastructure Internet", membre du management.
    - Direction des six membres de l'équipe, planning opérationnel, garantie de la disponibilité du support de
    second niveau pour le domaine de compétence.
    - Développement de concepts techniques et d'architectures dans les domaines des Backbone-Mail,
    Firewalls, serveurs Proxy et du Webmastering.
    - Chef de projet du premier projet interne de développement Java. Réalisation du site Web de commerce
    électronique pour la carte de fidélité du groupe Coop "Supercard". (www.supercard.ch)
    - Chef de projet technique pour l'introduction du nouveau système de gestion des paiements électroniques
    (EFT/POS) basé sur les spécifications suisses EP2 (EMV).
    - Consultant technique (architecture, sécurité) de plusieurs projets "core business" (B2B Invoice, FI/CO).
    - Conception, développement et implémentation de l'infrastructure PKI du groupe Coop.
    - Exécution de diverses analyses de sécurité pour l'intégration de réseaux étrangers (fusions de filiales).

Formations

Réseau