Didier LAMIE

VARENNES-SUR-SEINE

En résumé

Je me distingue par mon dynamisme et ma rigueur ainsi que par ma facilité de m'intégrer dans les projets qui me sont confiées.

Mes compétences :
Technicien IT
Microsoft Windows 9x
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
As400
Avaya
Administration Windows 2000/2003
Citrix
Administration Windows 2008
VMware
VMware ESX
Virtualisation
Cisco
Exchange
Microsoft Windows Server
Active Directory
Hyper-V
TCP/IP
Sauvegarde
Oracle
MySQL
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Exchange 2013
Linux
IBM AS400 Hardware
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
Citrix Winframe
Microsoft Exchange 2010
VPN
Windows 2008 R2
Routage
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
OSI
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Office 2007
Linux Fedora
Linux Debian
LAN/WAN > WAN
LAN/WAN > VLAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
FTP
Cisco Switches/Routers
Avaya switches
AD

Entreprises

  • École Nationale Supérieure De Police (ensp) - Administrateur et Système réseaux

    2017 - maintenant Je suis en stage "Administrateur Système et Réseaux" en cours de ma formation a Geccel

  • CPIG - Responsable du pôle Informatique

    2010 - 2015 Gestion du réseau de l'entreprise (11 Postes)
    -Installation et configuration VMware ESXI
    -Installation du serveur 2012 R2
    -Administration (AD, Compte Utilisateur, gestion des partages de dossier et fichier)
    -Installation et configuration Exchange 2013
    -Mise en place de solution de sauvegarde et d'antivirus (Cobian Backup et Eset Endpoint)
    -Gestion d'office 365
    -Traitement des appels d'offres (Répondre à l'offre, assurer la vente, l'installation et la maintenance
    du réseau de l'entreprise)
    -Assurer les contrats de maintenance sur les serveurs et différents périphérique réseaux

  • ``GE Money Soguafi`` Technicien IT - Administration

    2007 - 2009 Mise en place de solution d'administration de client léger (Symantec Altiris)
    -Configuration et Support téléphone IP AVAYA (Création de compte, configuration poste)
    -Support Niveau 1 AS400
    -Support Utilisateur (Création compte AD, Messagerie, droit d'accès)
    -Environnement : (Exchange 2010, Citrix, Windows Server 2003 et 2008)

  • CCDC - BTS Gestionnaire de maintenance et support informatique

    2007 - 2009 Certification P.C.I.E (Passeport de Compétences Informatique Européen)

  • Stratégie Informatique - Technicien Informatique

    Reims 2005 - 2006 Maintenance service après-vente
    -Gestion du Réseau salle de formation

Formations

Réseau