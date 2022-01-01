Didier LESESVRE

Je suis actuellement doctorant en mathématiques à l'Université Paris Nord, en théorie des nombres. Je termine en parallèle un M2 de philosophie des sciences et de la connaissance.
Mes compétences :
Mathématiques
LaTeX
Entreprises
Club des Amateurs de Vins de l'ENS de Cachan (CAVE)
- Founder & President
2011 - 2014Association aiming at promoting the wine world among students of the ENS, by the organisation of regular degustation sessions presented by professional oenologue or sommelier in order to learning to taste wine and alcohol, or by vignerons who present their wines and theirs main characteristics
Groupe pour l'Initiative et la Culture Scientifiques (GICS)
- Founder & President
2010 - maintenantAssociation aiming at promoting intellectual activity among students of secondary schools and science interest among a more general audience, giving them lectures on general topics which are not presentend at their level and learning them to think more scientifically, and coordinating graduate students, engineers and doctors in order to give such lectures.