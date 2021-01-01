Didier PERIZ

I have over 20 years professional experiences on Oracle and Oracle applications for World-wide or small companies on technical productivity in cohesion with Oracle ondemand or IT customer..
Adaptability was the principle factor to achieve the projets in short time
The domains of competence include:
Functional knowledge for Oracle application module : GL, AP, AR, PO, BOM, INV, MRP, WIP, QA, CS, ONT, OTL, iexpense
Development :
Personnalisations to improve process, security and perfomance.
Decisional and operational Reporting. (report , XML, noetix, helpfull on BI)
Difficults Forms developement to facilitate the use of Oracle Application.
Interface PL-SQL or report (Siebel, Intranet, GED, SharePoint Database, other applications)
Fast integration for specific development.
Oracle application Support / Set up
System and database administration:
(maintenance,patch,disaster recovery, clone, alerts, backup,database installation, Migration, Datawarehouse, etc...)
Mes compétences :
SQL
PHP
Oracle
Linux
Informatique
Oracle E business Suite
Oracle Database
Oracle reports
noetix
Toad pour Oracle
XML Publisher
PL/SQL
Pas de formation renseignée