Didier PERIZ

En résumé

I have over 20 years professional experiences on Oracle and Oracle applications for World-wide or small companies on technical productivity in cohesion with Oracle ondemand or IT customer..
Adaptability was the principle factor to achieve the projets in short time

The domains of competence include:

Functional knowledge for Oracle application module : GL, AP, AR, PO, BOM, INV, MRP, WIP, QA, CS, ONT, OTL, iexpense
Development :
Personnalisations to improve process, security and perfomance.
Decisional and operational Reporting. (report , XML, noetix, helpfull on BI)
Difficults Forms developement to facilitate the use of Oracle Application.
Interface PL-SQL or report (Siebel, Intranet, GED, SharePoint Database, other applications)
Fast integration for specific development.

Oracle application Support / Set up

System and database administration:
(maintenance,patch,disaster recovery, clone, alerts, backup,database installation, Migration, Datawarehouse, etc...)

Mes compétences :
SQL
PHP
Oracle
Linux
Informatique
Oracle E business Suite
Oracle Database
Oracle reports
noetix
Toad pour Oracle
XML Publisher
PL/SQL

Entreprises

  • Conseiller indépendant - Consultant

    2014 - maintenant Migration fusion Middleware 12, Forms, Report, XML Publisher.
    support Migration ERP v12
    support to generate an intelligent dashboard BBB
    dba for DOM api processing
    Helpfull for oracle custom development
    Managment for ERP Abacus implementation (organize workshops, todo list, needs)

  • Kynergy - Consultant

    2008 - 2014 Customisation ERP EBS Finance et Manufacturing.
    Génération de rapports XML Publisher
    Aide à améliorer les processus

  • Secheron SA - Administration programer

    Paris 2002 - 2008

  • SYSECA-Thales - Ingenieur

    2000 - 2002

Formations

