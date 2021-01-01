Didier PERIZ

I have over 20 years professional experiences on Oracle and Oracle applications for World-wide or small companies on technical productivity in cohesion with Oracle ondemand or IT customer..

Adaptability was the principle factor to achieve the projets in short time



The domains of competence include:



Functional knowledge for Oracle application module : GL, AP, AR, PO, BOM, INV, MRP, WIP, QA, CS, ONT, OTL, iexpense

Development :

Personnalisations to improve process, security and perfomance.

Decisional and operational Reporting. (report , XML, noetix, helpfull on BI)

Difficults Forms developement to facilitate the use of Oracle Application.

Interface PL-SQL or report (Siebel, Intranet, GED, SharePoint Database, other applications)

Fast integration for specific development.



Oracle application Support / Set up



System and database administration:

(maintenance,patch,disaster recovery, clone, alerts, backup,database installation, Migration, Datawarehouse, etc...)



Mes compétences :

SQL

PHP

Oracle

Linux

Informatique

Oracle E business Suite

Oracle Database

Oracle reports

noetix

Toad pour Oracle

XML Publisher

PL/SQL