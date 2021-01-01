Menu

Dimitri FARRO

  • AGENT GENERAL
  • AGENCE FARRO AXA
MALLEMORT

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • AGENCE FARRO AXA - AGENT GENERAL

    Profession libérale | Mallemort (13370) 2002 - maintenant

Formations

  • FAC DE LETTRES, AIX-MARSEILLE I - Elève

    Histoire | Aix-en-Provence (13080) 1994 - 1998

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel