Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Djalaleddine HAMDAOUI
Ajouter
Djalaleddine HAMDAOUI
MENNECY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Delcourt Rail
- Chef de machine bourreuse
MENNECY
2012 - maintenant
Delcourt Rail
- Technicien
MENNECY
2012 - maintenant
Formations
Amir Abdel Kader (Tours)
Tours
2007 - 2019
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel