Recording artist, composer, producer, and sought after violinist multiplying collaborations with world class musicians, Djamel Benyelles decided at the end of the world tour of “Arabesque” with Jane Birkin to devote himself first to production and then to all facets of sound production, from recording to mastering. Along the way in Calcutta, France and Vienna he met Charley, Mehreen and Patrick and decided to renew the experience of his first Djam and fam album (1997) , but this time to produce the new Djam and Fam alone. pleased to have around me big talents ,



Mc Mr V Patrick Anthony Vincent :



Born under the sign of the Lion. This Multi-Talented Singer, Songwriter, Painter, Poet, Rapper and MC has carved out of his life experiences a career which very few could imagine being possible.

Starting in his homeland Jamaica, going through school in New York, and ending up performing around Europe, MC Mr. V is definitely an Artist to be anticipated and undoubtedly not underrated. With his unique style of writing and performing, he is guaranteed to be a massive crowd-pleaser.



Mehreen :



Mehreen is a household name in the bangla speaking music lovers of the asian subcontinent. She is an amazing blend of the locale folk, the oriental classical, with the tinge of the western in her voice tipped with the flavour of the south american spirit, a true meaning of global art. She has two decades of musical career to her name the best of which is with grammy winner AR Rahman and the one yet to come with Djamel.



Charley :



Christina “Fire-Mane Honey-Voice” Charley is a world music singer, sound healer and mother living in the hills of Byron Bay, Australia. Having recorded music in most genres from Sydney to London to Paris to Calcutta, she is now also focusing on using her voice to heal people and our planet.

Passionate about world music, Chrissie feels that this genre bridges cultural differences, a vital precursor to healing our world.





Djam & Fam Vol. 2 will be release around July 2014