Djibril SAMB

Industry Experience:



- Computer Science > software development > 10 years six months

- ICT > e-learning management > 5 years 9 months

- Financial IT banking > 02 years 4 months

- Sales & Marketing > Account Management > 07 years 4 months

- Management > Managing Director > 05 years



Skills Summary:



Sale, Management, IT banking, finances, Computer Science, e-learning, Marketing



Fields: ICT / Software / Application Development & Management / Management / Education /Environment / Sustainable Development / Project Management



I have a very strong Recruitment & Sales background spanning 15yrs. I have a very strong aptitude with people and thrive on fast paced environments and over achieving targets



I received education training as a senior in Computer Science and indicametry (science of Indicative Science for Development) - Scientific studies and experience that I think confirmed the work locally and internationally. I worked in those fields.

I want to foster the approach to development through the creation of sustainable enterprises friendly environment and other cross- cutting aspects, namely the type and institutional strengthening component linked to the living environment - socio-cultural, educational and educational, health - should be considered essential in the dynamic implementation.

I am particularly familiar with the project management cycle and managing for results. I was also regularly involved in formulating and implementing action plans and Budgets, this participatory manner. To achieve these objectives and this in the context of a sound, I develop useful relationships with various national and international and local institutions. I have held positions of increasing responsibility. My duties are always both technical devoted to the management and administration actions-life participatory programming. They include a good understanding of the overall context within which projects / programs, to create synergies between partners and authorities. I have experience in program management and project. This experience in various projects, I have a proven ability in preparation and program management.

My experience training with me on specific qualities of experience sharing and transfer of skills.

Finally, I think have the human qualities to integrate into any multicultural workplace and multidisciplinary



